Videshis don’t give a hoot for Covid rules at Puttaparthi

ANANTAPUR: Violation of Covid 19 norms by foreign tourists at Puttaparthi has become a cause for concern and embarrassment. A majority of them are not wearing masks while coming out of their residences.

Around 400 foreigners who have permanent visas and a few on tourist visas are residing in apartments on the Prasanthi Nilayam premises and also in private apartments on the town outskirts.

In view of Covid 19 pandemic, the Satya Sai Central Trust stopped the darshan of Maha Samadhi of Sri Satya Saibaba and is strictly insisting on Covid safety on the premises and in the surrounding areas. But, the situation outside the mandir is different as many foreign tourists are reportedly violating Covid norms.

The Circle Inspector of Police and his team in Puttaparthi urban are at their wits’ end with many foreigners roaming on roads, without wearing masks. They are trying hard to make them abide by the safety protocols. The cops say many of them are nonchalant and that the Trust officials are also not enforcing the rules strictly.

It is learnt that a foreign devotee died of Covid while undergoing treatment in Bengaluru last year. A few days back, another succumbed to the second wave of Covid at Puttaparthi.

According to official reports, more than 1,500 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Puttaparthi area since last year and that more than 50 persons died due to Coronavirus.

Many foreign devotees have their own flats and tourists stay at Prasanthi Nilayam or in private flats if they plan to stay for more days. Puttaparthi DSP Ramakrishnaiah said cases would be registered against whoever violating the norms even if they are from other countries.