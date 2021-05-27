Nation Other News 27 May 2021 Videshis don’t ...
Nation, In Other News

Videshis don’t give a hoot for Covid rules at Puttaparthi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 27, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Updated May 27, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Puttaparthi police hard put to convince them, warn of cases
In view of Covid 19 pandemic, the Satya Sai Central Trust stopped the darshan of Maha Samadhi of Sri Satya Saibaba and is strictly insisting on Covid safety on the premises and in the surrounding areas. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 In view of Covid 19 pandemic, the Satya Sai Central Trust stopped the darshan of Maha Samadhi of Sri Satya Saibaba and is strictly insisting on Covid safety on the premises and in the surrounding areas. (Representational Photo: PTI)

ANANTAPUR: Violation of Covid 19 norms by foreign tourists at Puttaparthi has become a cause for concern and embarrassment. A majority of them are not wearing masks while coming out of their residences.

Around 400 foreigners who have permanent visas and a few on tourist visas are residing in apartments on the Prasanthi Nilayam premises and also in private apartments on the town outskirts.

 

In view of Covid 19 pandemic, the Satya Sai Central Trust stopped the darshan of Maha Samadhi of Sri Satya Saibaba and is strictly insisting on Covid safety on the premises and in the surrounding areas. But, the situation outside the mandir is different as many foreign tourists are reportedly violating Covid norms.

The Circle Inspector of Police and his team in Puttaparthi urban are at their wits’ end with many foreigners roaming on roads, without wearing masks. They are trying hard to make them abide by the safety protocols. The cops say many of them are nonchalant and that the Trust officials are also not enforcing the rules strictly.

 

It is learnt that a foreign devotee died of Covid while undergoing treatment in Bengaluru last year. A few days back, another succumbed to the second wave of Covid at Puttaparthi.

According to official reports, more than 1,500 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Puttaparthi area since last year and that more than 50 persons died due to Coronavirus.

Many foreign devotees have their own flats and tourists stay at Prasanthi Nilayam or in private flats if they plan to stay for more days.  Puttaparthi DSP Ramakrishnaiah said cases would be registered against whoever violating the norms even if they are from other countries.

 

...
Tags: puttaparthi, violation of covid 19 norms, foreign tourists, prasanthi nilayam premises, covid 19 pandemic, sri satya saibaba, satya sai central trust, covid at puttaparthi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

Jagan Mohan Reddy asks District Collectors to ensure that ‘104’ call center becomes one-stop solution centre for all the needs of people affected by Covid.— Twitter

Andhra Pradesh pressing centre for black fungus drugs: CM

Waiting time at toll plazas also should not be more than 10 seconds even during peak hours. — Representational image?PTI

No toll if queue is longer than 100 metres

Jagan Mohan Reddy takes a serious note of violations such as denial of services to Aarogyasri card holders, not allotting 50 per cent beds to them, overcharging etc — Reprsentational image

Jagan: Clamp down on erring pvt hospitals

Harischandra was partially blind and blind in his right eye. He was the man for funeral at several burial grounds, including those of the Covid-hit. — PTI

Burial ground asst Harischandra who did final rites for 1100 bodies passed away



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

COVID-19: Kids’ play area could prove perilous

In many cases, unsuspecting parents are falling prey to the pandemic as most children are asymptomatic but are capable of spreading the virus. (Representational image/Twitter)

Furnace oil from TTP leaks into sea in Kerala; leak plugged, say company officials

Furnace oil tank, picture used for representational images only (Image source: KPN)

Indian-origin doctor is global coordinator for US President's Malaria Initiative

In the face of an 'unprecedented' crisis, Panjabi said he was humbled by the challenges the US the world faced to build back better. (Image credit: Twitter/@rajpanjabi)

Reporting of vaccination adverse effects made hugely difficult, going unreported

The AEFI Committee’s in-depth case review of 498 serious and severe events found 26 cases to be potential thromboembolic events following the administration of Covishield vaccine. (Representational Image/AFP)

Telangana makes face masks mandatory, restrictions imposed on religious events

Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 IPC as well as other applicable laws, the GO said. (Representational Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham