Clinical trials soon on Anandaiah’s mixture

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 27, 2021, 12:54 am IST
Updated May 27, 2021, 12:54 am IST
Sugen Life Sciences to team up in four phases; Ayush, TTD also to study it
 People scuffle with security personnel as they crowd outside a health centre to receive ayurvedic medicine locally stated for Covid-19 coronavirus treatment at Krishnapatnam village in Nellore district of India's Andhra Pradesh state. (Photo by - / AFP)

TIRUPATI: Government Whip and TTD Trust Board member Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy on Wednesday informed that Sugen Life Sciences Laboratory, which has been approved by National Ayurvedic Research Institute under the central government, will take up research and conduct clinical trials on Anandaiah’s concoction in four phases.

The TTD Board member, along with a team of Ayurveda experts from TTD and the family members of Anandaiah, on Wednesday inspected the facility of Sugen Life Sciences located under Perumallapalli limits, close to Tirupati. It is a contract research organisation focused on pre-clinical safety, efficacy, toxicology, and clinical research services to biopharma industries and research organisations. It has also been recognised by SV University for performing research leading to PhD degree in several areas of biomedical sciences. Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam also recognises the scientists of Sugen Life Sciences as research mentors.

 

Speaking to media persons, Bhaskar Reddy said that the investigations on the concoction would take place in four phases, including retrospective study, toxicity studies, in vitro studies and clinical studies, to establish the scientific authenticity of the concoction.

“As per experts, the drug will be first tested on small animals like rabbits and rats. The AYUSH department, the TTD Ayurveda wing and Sugen Life Sciences will do research simultaneously, but separately, and the results will come out very soon. Based on the results, the TTD would be ready, as per the directions of the state government, to manufacture the medicine on a large scale,” he said.

 

He said some of the raw materials used in Anandaiah’s concoction were also used in TTD’s Srivari Prasadam and apart from that, the herbs used in the concoction are abundantly available in the Seshachalam forest ranges. He also said that these researches would help prevent any problems with the medicine in the future.

“Lab experts said it would take about three months to examine regular medicines, but in the case of Ayurvedic medicines, it would be reported within 20 days,” he said, concluding that in any case there would be a positive statement from the CM on manufacturing and distribution of Anandaiah’s concoction which enjoys a huge public demand.

 

