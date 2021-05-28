Nation Other News 27 May 2021 Andhra Pradesh reels ...
Andhra Pradesh reels under severe heat waves

Hot conditions likely till pre-monsoon showers on May 30
Tuni in East Godavari and Jangameshawarpuram in West Godavari recorded 41.4 º Celsius each. (Representational Photo: PTI)
Visakhapatnam: Severe heat conditions prevailed in coastal Andhra Pradesh for the second day on Thursday. Latest IMD reports said eight met divisions in the state registered maximum temperature of around 40º Celsius and Tuni in East Godavari and Jangameshawarpuram in West Godavari recorded 41.4 º Celsius each.

Reports said Visakhapatnam, Bapatla, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Nandigama and Amaravati registered around 40 ºC. The maximum departure of 7.1º C in Visakhapatnam which registered 40.1º C above the normal is the highest in the country.

 

On the other hand, the temperature dropped by 6.6º C in Nellore which recorded 33.5º C and 6.1º C in Kadapa which registered 33.6º C. Arogyavaram is the third station which registered 33º C though the departure from normal temperature was not known.

Citing reasons for the sudden rise in the temperature, AP IMD director S. Stella said Cyclone Yaas sapped the moisture from the atmosphere in the eastern India leaving the lands dry. The other reason was that hot winds from the northwesterly direction caused the mercury to shoot up. She said the situation would remain the same for another two days till pre-monsoon showers bring down the temperature on May 30. The southwest monsoons would set in over Kerala on May 31 and also reduce the heart conditions in the coastal AP.

 

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoons further advanced into some more areas of Maldives Comorin, southwest and the east-central Bay of Bengal, most parts of southeast Bay of  Bengal and some parts of west-central Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

