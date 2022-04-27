Telangana HC rejects PIL on pollution in lakes

The petitioner said that despite the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), no action had been taken to comply with the solid waste management rules. (File Image)

Hyderabad: A public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the Telangana High Court alleged that the GHMC, Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd and Hyderabad Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management Ltd had failed to control the contamination of the lakes at Cherial and Edulabad and the irrigation channels leading to the river Musi by leachate leaking from the Jawaharnagar dump yard.

However, the court declined to admit the PIL because the issue was pending before the NGT. The High Court suggested that the petitioner implead before the NGT. The petitioner said that despite the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), no action had been taken to comply with the solid waste management rules. Despite capping being done on the legacy garbage, the stink from the dump yard spread to a radius of 6 km during the rainy season, counsel for the petitioner said.