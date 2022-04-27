Nation Other News 27 Apr 2022 SCB begins works to ...
SCB begins works to check flooding

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANVESH REDDY
Published Apr 27, 2022, 2:11 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2022, 6:56 am IST
In the last two years, many slums in the area were badly hit due to flooding, leading to power outages and huge losses to public property
Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) is taking preventive steps ahead of the coming monsoon season to prevent the overflowing of nalas. (Representational Image/DC)
Hyderabad: Taking into consideration the damage due to flooding in recent years, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) is taking preventive steps ahead of the coming monsoon season to prevent the overflowing of nalas.

In the last two years, many slums in the area were badly hit due to flooding, leading to power outages and huge losses to public property.

 

The Patny nala remodelling works currently being carried out by the GHMC under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) could provide relief from inundation due to heavy rain in several colonies in Rasoolpura ward.

Areas like Krishna Nagar, Patny Nagar, BHEL Colony, Paigah Colony and Indiramma Nagar in the ward are majorly affected due to flooding every year. Hopefully, the nala works would resolve the issue permanently,” felt Babu Rao, a resident of Rasoolpura.

Desilting works are to be taken up in Ramannakunta and Trimulgherry lakes, which were a cause of concern to surrounding colonies last year due to overflowing.

 

SCB superintendent Devender dealing with solid waste management said blockage issues in nalas and culverts will first be addressed to avoid inundation in low-lying areas. “We are taking up desilting works in the open nalas, culverts and lakes. All the works are slated to be finished before the monsoon commences.”

