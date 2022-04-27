Nation Other News 27 Apr 2022 Pay special incremen ...
Pay special increment to govt staff: Telangana HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 27, 2022, 12:50 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2022, 12:50 am IST
Due to the combined High Court for AP and Telangana and for other reasons, Telangana HC employees did not get benefit of special increment
After the establishment of a separate High Court for Telangana on January 1, 2019, the special pay increment was announced to them. (PTI Photo)
 After the establishment of a separate High Court for Telangana on January 1, 2019, the special pay increment was announced to them. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to pay the special increment to High Court Employees from August 1, 2014 instead of January 1, 2019. Due to the combined High Court for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and for other reasons, Telangana High Court employees did not get benefit of special increment, which was a promise made by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to the employees during the separate statehood agitation.

After the establishment of a separate High Court for Telangana on  January 1, 2019, the special pay increment was announced to them. But, the employees of the High Court approached the High Court that it is a discretion on them.

 

