Former minister MSR succumbs to Covid19; CM, Congress leaders condole demise

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 27, 2021, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Apr 27, 2021, 11:59 pm IST
The 89-year-old politician was under treatment at the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences after testing positive for Coronavirus
 Veteran Congress leader and former state minister M. Satyanarayana Rao (MSR). (Image: Twitter/@kcvenugopalmp)

HYDERABAD: Veteran Congress leader and former state minister M. Satyanarayana Rao (MSR) succumbed to Covid-19 here on Tuesday. The 89-year-old politician was under treatment at the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences after testing positive for Coronavirus. Family members said the death occurred around 3.45am.

A three-time MP from Karimnagar, MSR started his political career as a student leader and was closely associated with Indira Gandhi. He was among those who brought in Rajiv Gandhi as PM after Indira’s death.

 

MSR was known for his frank comments which often led to controversies. He was elected to the assembly from Karimnagar in 2004 and became a minister in the Cabinet of Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy.

In 2006, MSR had thrown an open challenge to K. Chandrashekar Rao, daring him to contest the by-election for Karimnagar LS seat. Chandrashekar Rao accepted the challenge and won by a margin of over two lakh votes. MSR subsequently quit as minister.

MSR hailed from Vedira village in Karimnagar district. He is survived by wife Chennamaneni Suguna, two daughters, and two sons.

 

AICC Telangana in-charge B Manickam Tagore, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, state party working president Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders condoled the death and said this was a great loss to the Congress party.

"Saddened by the passing away of M Satyanarayana Rao Garu. MSR Garu will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of Telangana development. He had served as general secretary of AICC, PCC president and minister in AP. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. RIP," AICC Telangana in-charge B Manickam Tagore tweeted.

 

"MSR was a great leader who played a pivotal role in the Congress both in the AICC and the PCC. He encouraged me a lot. A leader with a big heart. He shall be missed," TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

"My condolences to the family and friends of MSR garu. May God give them the strength to overcome the grief,"  tweeted party working president A Revanth Reddy.

 Chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao expressed his condolence. "MSR had a unique style of politics as a staunch Telangana supporter, as an MP and as a state minister. He was known for his straightforward nature," read the tweet from the CM's office. The CM has advised chief secretary Somesh Kumar to ensure the final rites of MSR are held with state honours.

 

...
Tags: m. satyanarayana rao, obituary, covid-19
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


