34th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

27,890

1,607

Recovered

6,523

585

Deaths

882

57

Maharashtra80681188342 Gujarat3301313151 Delhi291887754 Rajasthan218562941 Madhya Pradesh2090302103 Tamil Nadu1885102024 Uttar Pradesh187332730 Andhra Pradesh109723131 Telangana100131625 West Bengal61110520 Jammu and Kashmir5231377 Karnataka50318219 Kerala4693424 Punjab3228418 Haryana2961993 Bihar277562 Odisha103351 Jharkhand82133 Uttarakhand51260 Himachal Pradesh40222 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36271 Chandigarh36170 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 27 Apr 2020 What's the safe ...
Nation, In Other News

What's the safest place to be in Telangana? You have three choices

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Apr 27, 2020, 10:10 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2020, 10:10 am IST
Hyderabad is the worst: All 11 new cases reported Sunday were from greater city limits
Barricades erected to stop ot and fro movement in a red zone locality in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)
 Barricades erected to stop ot and fro movement in a red zone locality in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: If you’re in Telangana, you're safer in three districts: Wanaparthy, Yadadri-Bhongir, and Warangal Rural.

They remain completely Covid-19 free although it’s been 7 seven weeks since the first coronavirus positive case was detected, on March 2, in the state capital.

 

The worst-affected is the GHMC area — comprising Hyderabad and parts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. It tops the state with a total of 540 cases including 18 fatalities.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana crossed the four-figure mark with 11 more positive results taking the total to 1,001 on Sunday. All of the new 11 cases are from within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

Four other districts — Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Kamareddy and Mahbubnagar — have cases in the double digits and the 16 other districts have Covid-19 cases in single digits.

Outside of GHMC limits, fatalities have been reported from Vikarabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal (non-GHMC) and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts.

Among the districts, Suryapet with 83 cases is second to Hyderabad, followed by Nizamabad with 61, Jogulamba-Gadwal 45, Vikarabad 37, Ranga Reddy (non-GHMC) 33, Warangal Urban 27, Medchal-Malkajgiri (non-GHMC) 22, Adilabad 21, and Nirmal 20.

The first Covid-19 case in the state was recorded on March 2 — a techie who lives in Mahendra Hills. While the rise in the number of cases in March was small, April saw a spike when people, who visited the Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation in Delhi, and their contacts began testing positive for the virus.

Over 80 per cent of all Covid-19 cases in Telangana state, according to officials, are from the so-called ‘Tablighi group’.

Nine patients who recovered were meanwhile discharged, the health department said in its daily Covid-19 bulletin. The health department said that a 75-year-old patient, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event was among those who were treated and discharged after recovery.

...
Tags: covid-19, telangana, ghmc, safe districts
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chamarajanagar, a coronavirus-free district in Karnataka, is surrounded by several Covid-19 hotspots. (Photo: Vijeth N Bharadwaj)

See how this district stayed corona-free although surrounded by hotspots

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

50-year-old coronavirus patient commits suicide in Karnataka

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel spray disinfectant on a street in Chennai as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

Interns and PG students infected by coronavirus in Chennai?

A deserted intersection in Chennai as a total civil curfew was clamped on the capital of Tamil Nadu and several other cities. (PTI)

Heartbreak in under-siege Salem: Mother collapses begging for son's release



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

IIT-Delhi develops COVID-19 test kit, gets ICMR's approval

IIT Delhi develops Covid-19 test kit (ANI)

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)

32 Nizamuddin attendees in Delhi test positive for coronavirus

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain (ANI)

Rahul urges PM Modi to clear bottlenecks and ramp up covid19 testing

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

100 pc quota for ST teachers in schools not permissible: Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham