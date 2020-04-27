What's the safest place to be in Telangana? You have three choices

Barricades erected to stop ot and fro movement in a red zone locality in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: If you’re in Telangana, you're safer in three districts: Wanaparthy, Yadadri-Bhongir, and Warangal Rural.

They remain completely Covid-19 free although it’s been 7 seven weeks since the first coronavirus positive case was detected, on March 2, in the state capital.

The worst-affected is the GHMC area — comprising Hyderabad and parts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. It tops the state with a total of 540 cases including 18 fatalities.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana crossed the four-figure mark with 11 more positive results taking the total to 1,001 on Sunday. All of the new 11 cases are from within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

Four other districts — Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Kamareddy and Mahbubnagar — have cases in the double digits and the 16 other districts have Covid-19 cases in single digits.

Outside of GHMC limits, fatalities have been reported from Vikarabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal (non-GHMC) and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts.

Among the districts, Suryapet with 83 cases is second to Hyderabad, followed by Nizamabad with 61, Jogulamba-Gadwal 45, Vikarabad 37, Ranga Reddy (non-GHMC) 33, Warangal Urban 27, Medchal-Malkajgiri (non-GHMC) 22, Adilabad 21, and Nirmal 20.

The first Covid-19 case in the state was recorded on March 2 — a techie who lives in Mahendra Hills. While the rise in the number of cases in March was small, April saw a spike when people, who visited the Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation in Delhi, and their contacts began testing positive for the virus.

Over 80 per cent of all Covid-19 cases in Telangana state, according to officials, are from the so-called ‘Tablighi group’.

Nine patients who recovered were meanwhile discharged, the health department said in its daily Covid-19 bulletin. The health department said that a 75-year-old patient, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event was among those who were treated and discharged after recovery.