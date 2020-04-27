What's Covid-19 in Maharashtra got to do with the price of your meat?

Hyderabad: Meat prices in Hyderabad are likely to soar with the city's civic authority barring imports from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh as a precaution to stop the spread of coronavirus infections.

According to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, Hyderabad gets much of its meat from sheep and goats sourced from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Since Covid-19 positive cases have increased alarmingly in those two neighbouring states, the Telangana state government has decided not to import them any more.

On Sunday, the peak consumption day for mutton in Hyderabad, butchers ran out of stock by 11 am.

The beginning of the month of Ramzan also sparks a spike in meat consumption in Hyderabad.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials said prior to the lockdown, meat consumption was 10 metric tonnes on weekdays and 12-15 metric tonnes on weekends. Until Friday, slaughter of about 600 sheep and goats was sufficient to meet the city's needs but from Saturday demand has increased enormously.

The end of the state's coronavirus lockdown on May 7 is likely to increase demand further. And since import of sheep for slaughter from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh is banned, that demand is not likely to be met, and prices are likely to soar.

A civic official said butchers have been warned not to hike prices.