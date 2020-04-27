34th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

27,890

1,607

Recovered

6,523

585

Deaths

882

57

Maharashtra80681188342 Gujarat3301313151 Delhi291887754 Rajasthan218562941 Madhya Pradesh2090302103 Tamil Nadu1885102024 Uttar Pradesh187332730 Andhra Pradesh109723131 Telangana100131625 West Bengal61110520 Jammu and Kashmir5231377 Karnataka50318219 Kerala4693424 Punjab3228418 Haryana2961993 Bihar277562 Odisha103351 Jharkhand82133 Uttarakhand51260 Himachal Pradesh40222 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36271 Chandigarh36170 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 27 Apr 2020 What's Covid-19 ...
Nation, In Other News

What's Covid-19 in Maharashtra got to do with the price of your meat?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Apr 27, 2020, 9:03 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2020, 9:03 am IST
Prices of mutton are set to soar further in Hyderabad
File photo of a butcher (R) preparing a cut of mutton for a customer. (AFP)
 File photo of a butcher (R) preparing a cut of mutton for a customer. (AFP)

Hyderabad: Meat prices in Hyderabad are likely to soar with the city's civic authority barring imports from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh as a precaution to stop the spread of coronavirus infections.

According to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, Hyderabad gets much of its meat from sheep and goats sourced from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Since Covid-19 positive cases have increased alarmingly in those two neighbouring states, the Telangana state government has decided not to import them any more.

 

On Sunday, the peak consumption day for mutton in Hyderabad, butchers ran out of stock by 11 am.

The beginning of the month of Ramzan also sparks a spike in meat consumption in Hyderabad. 

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials said prior to the lockdown, meat consumption was 10 metric tonnes on weekdays and 12-15 metric tonnes on weekends.  Until Friday, slaughter of about 600 sheep and goats was sufficient to meet the city's needs but from Saturday demand has increased enormously.

The end of the state's coronavirus lockdown on May 7 is likely to increase demand further. And since import of sheep for slaughter from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh is banned, that demand is not likely to be met, and prices are likely to soar.

A civic official said butchers have been warned not to hike prices. 

...
Tags: hyderabad mutton, mutton prices, sheep and goat, slaughter, meat prices
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chamarajanagar, a coronavirus-free district in Karnataka, is surrounded by several Covid-19 hotspots. (Photo: Vijeth N Bharadwaj)

See how this district stayed corona-free although surrounded by hotspots

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

50-year-old coronavirus patient commits suicide in Karnataka

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel spray disinfectant on a street in Chennai as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

Interns and PG students infected by coronavirus in Chennai?

A deserted intersection in Chennai as a total civil curfew was clamped on the capital of Tamil Nadu and several other cities. (PTI)

Heartbreak in under-siege Salem: Mother collapses begging for son's release



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

IIT-Delhi develops COVID-19 test kit, gets ICMR's approval

IIT Delhi develops Covid-19 test kit (ANI)

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)

32 Nizamuddin attendees in Delhi test positive for coronavirus

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain (ANI)

Rahul urges PM Modi to clear bottlenecks and ramp up covid19 testing

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

100 pc quota for ST teachers in schools not permissible: Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham