Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum
HYDERABAD:  A team of workers from Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, has been working at the Yadadri temple complex for four months, installing the golden Kalasams and the gold-plated sanctum sanctorum. As many as 1,050 workers have been roped in for the key works at the new Yadadri temple.

Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. "We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams," said a Tamil Nadu-based worker.

 

However, additional workers have been brought from Thanjavur in the last one week to meet the deadline before the reopening of the renovated temple.

