Nation, In Other News

Telangana makes face masks mandatory, restrictions imposed on religious events

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 28, 2021, 4:27 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2021, 7:03 am IST
The government issued orders on Saturday imposing restrictions on public gatherings till April 30
HYDERABAD: The state government on Saturday issued orders making the wearing of a mask mandatory in public places and imposing restrictions on public gatherings, congregations, rallies and processions during the upcoming religious events to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

These orders were issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar following the increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases across the state for the past few days.

 

The government also issued orders on Saturday imposing restrictions on public gatherings till April 30.

"Congregations pose a considerable threat of rapid transmission of Covid-19. Therefore, it is decided that public celebrations/observances should not be allowed in the state during upcoming religious events such as Shab-e-Barat, Holi, Ugadi, Rama Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Ramzan etc till April 30," the orders stated.

Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 IPC as well as other applicable laws, the GO said.

 

The order on masks stated: "It is hereby reiterated that wearing masks in all public places, workspaces and public means of transport shall be mandatory across the state. Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 IPC as well as other applicable laws."

The CS issued directions to collectors, district magistrates, commissioners and superintendents of police urging them to ensure strict implementation of the rule. However, the orders do not mention imposing penalty on violators of the mask-rule.

 

Last year, on May 8, the state government had issued orders imposing `1,000 as penalty for those not complying with the mandatory masks directive.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


