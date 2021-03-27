Nation Other News 27 Mar 2021 8 power PSUs in Tela ...
8 power PSUs in Telangana incurred loss of Rs 5,433 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 27, 2021, 8:48 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2021, 8:56 am IST
SCCL, TS Genco and TS Transco earned a profit of Rs 2,587 crore and TS Southern and Northern Discom incurred a loss of Rs 8,018 crore
 from these, the state has 20 inactive and 54 working PSUs. — Representational image

Hyderabad: Eight public sector units (PSUs) in the power sector in the state incurred a loss of Rs 5,433 crore in 2018-19 as against Rs 1,907 crore in 2014-15, according to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The aggregate turnover of these PSUs in 2018-19 was Rs 66,979 crore, amounting to 7.78 per cent of the GSDP and total investment Rs 46,266 crore.

 

Of the eight, SCCL, TS Genco and TS Transco earned a profit of Rs 2,587 crore and TS Southern and Northern Discom (TSSPDCL, TSNPDCL) incurred a loss of Rs 8,018 crore. TSREDCL, APTPCL incurred a marginal loss of Rs 2.44 crore while TPFCL broke even.

The rate of real return on investment ranged between minus 10.23 and minus 17.64 per cent. Huge losses of the discoms during 2014-19 had contributed to the overall losses.

As against the paid-up capital of Rs 17,770 crore, the accumulated losses reported by these PSUs were Rs 28,426  crore, resulting in negative net worth of Rs 10,655 crore.

 

Apart from these, the state has 20 inactive and 54 working PSUs. The working PSUs included 51 government companies and the statutory corporations which incurred an aggregate loss of Rs 4,238 crore during 2014-19. Their aggregate turnover was Rs 17,279 crore and total investment Rs 29,083 crore.

Out of 39 PSUs which had furnished accounts in 2018-19, 14 earned profits and 20 incurred losses.

Major profit making PSUs include TSFDCL (Rs 47 crore), TSMDCL (Rs 22 crore), TSWC (Rs 57 crore), TSTSL (Rs 12 crore). These profits were off-set by the loss of Rs 928 crore reported by the TSRTC.

 

Huge losses of TSRTC, Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd and Telangana Drinking Water Supply Corporation Ltd contributed to the overall losses of the state PSUs.

...
