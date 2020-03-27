Nation Other News 27 Mar 2020 Brahmakumaris chief ...
Brahmakumaris chief Dadi Janki no more, Modi condoles demise

PTI
Published Mar 27, 2020, 11:38 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2020, 11:38 am IST
Rajyogini Dadi Janki was suffering from respiratory and stomach-related problems for the last two months
File photo
 File photo

Jaipur: Rajyogini Dadi Janki, the chief of Brahmakumaris Sansthan, the world's largest spiritual organisation run by women, passed away at the age of 104 after prolonged illness.

She breathed her last at 2 am on Friday at a hospital in Mount Abu. She was suffering from respiratory and stomach-related problems for the last two months, an official statement said.

 

Her last rites will be performed on Friday at a ground located in Shanti Van campus of Brahamkumaris headquarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over her demise.

"Rajyogini Dadi Janki Ji, Chief of the Brahma Kumaris, served society with diligence. She toiled to bring a positive difference in the lives of others," he tweeted.

The prime minister said her efforts towards empowering women were noteworthy.

"My thoughts are with her countless followers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Rajyogini Dadi Janki was born on January 1, 1916 in Hyderabad city located in Sindh province now in Pakistan. She had embraced the spiritual path at the age of 21.

In 1970s, she moved to western countries to establish Indian philosophy, Raj Yoga and human values.

She had set up 'Seva Kendras' in 140 countries around the world. The chief administrators at 8,000 of such centres are women.

She was appointed the brand ambassador of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) by the government for her work in the field of maintaining cleanliness.

About 20 lakh people, including 46,000 women are associated with Brahamkumaris.


