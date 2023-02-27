  
Global meets helping Vizag to raise its green cover

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 27, 2023, 12:45 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2023, 1:28 am IST
GVMC to spend around Rs 100 crore. (Photo: Twitter)
 GVMC to spend around Rs 100 crore. (Photo: Twitter)

VISHAKHAPATNAM: The process of greening of  Vizag, particularly the beach front, has been taken up by the GVMC -- thanks to the two upcoming international events next month – the Global Investors summit 2023 and the G-20 meet.  

The aim is to massively cover the urban district with greenery. Vizag is the only city with a reserve forest in the municipal limits.

In the first phase, around 200 coconut trees would be planted at Sagarnagar Beach on Monday evening, using the translocation technology. The stretch from Sagarnagar to Iskon temple would have these trees in rows.

As per the plan, the entire beach upto Bheemili would be covered with coconut trees, ornamental plants and other species of trees.

“In five places, we will have eco parks with sitting places and entertainment till Bheemili with funding from multinational companies under CSR. Municipal commissioner Raja Babu spoke to East Coast Railway and Divi’s Labs for the funding and the railway has, in principle, agreed to spend `3 crore for the eco park project at the Sagarnagar-Iskcon temple stretch,’’ said deputy director of horticulture Damodar Rao.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle on Sunday, Damodar Rao said prior to Hudud, the combined Visakhapatnam district had 44 per cent forest cover with the Visakhapatnam urban district’s 23 per cent. After Hudhud ravaged the city, the forest cover was reduced to 14 per cent. But, thanks to the efforts by the PSUs, NGOs and the forest department, the city now has 19.5 per cent greenery.

“Our aim is to achieve 50 per cent greenery for the city, which would curtail pollution and bring down the temperature,’’ Rao said.

Meanwhile, GVMC is speeding up the city beautification with a fund of `100 crore.

The corporation will give a facelift to Vizag’s roads, tourist spots and important junctions for the Global Investors Summit March 3 and March 4 and the G-20 meetings on March 28 and March 29.

The initial estimates of the proposed beautification works have been pegged at ₹75 crore, while several other departments will also spend money for this. About 200 delegates from about 40 countries will participate in these G20 meetings.
According to the GVMC officials, roads to a length of 100-km would be refurbished. The GVMC has appointed a consultant to chalk out a plan for the beautification works.

District collector Mallikarjuna held a meeting with senior officials to review the arrangements and beautification of the city on Sunday. Industries secretary Srijana and GVMC commissioner Rajababu were present.

...
Tags: gvmc, vishakhapatnam, g-20 meet, global investor summit
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


