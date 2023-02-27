  
Ghulam Nabi, Jairam Ramesh Twitter fight over Congress plenary ad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Feb 27, 2023, 10:11 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2023, 10:11 am IST
Congressâ€™ advertisement for the partyâ€™s 85th plenary which appeared in many national dailies (Twitter)
Hyderabad: The fight over Congress’ advertisement for the party’s 85th plenary which appeared in many national dailies continues though the party leadership has expressed apologies for the mistake.

DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad and Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh are engaged in a Twitter fight over the party’s advertisement which missed leaders like Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

Slamming the party over the plenary advertisement, Azad tweeted, “After my exit from the party, BJPisation of Congress is taking place. In these pictures, where is the front line freedom fighter Maulana Azad?”.