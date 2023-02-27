  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 27 Feb 2023 Dr Preethi dies afte ...
Nation, In Other News

Dr Preethi dies after battling for five days

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Feb 27, 2023, 7:44 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2023, 7:44 am IST
Family members and Left party leaders protest at NIMS hospital after hospital released health bulletin stating that Dr Preethi died on Sunday (Deepak Deshpande/DC)
 Family members and Left party leaders protest at NIMS hospital after hospital released health bulletin stating that Dr Preethi died on Sunday (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

HYDERABAD: After battling for life for around 85 hours, Dr Preethi Dharavath, the post-graduate medical student from Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal, was declared dead at 9.10 pm on Sunday at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims).

“In continuation of the health update of Dr Preethi, despite continous efforts by a multidisciplinary team of specialist doctors, she could not be saved and was declared dead,” read a statement issued by the Nims Hospital medical superintendent.

Immediately afterwards, her family members refused to allow doctors to shift her body for a post-mortem examination, Dr Preethi’s father D. Narender, a Railway Protection Force employee, said that west zone DCP Joel Davis had spoke to the family and conveyed that the government would stand by them.

“He told us that minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao had conveyed the message. We are not ready to accept this. Whatever is the assurance, let it be on paper and it has to be conveyed in person to us. We are not ready to move from here without that assurance. If they are not willing to give us that assurance, we are ready to give up even our lives,” he told mediapersons.

“We want to know what has happened till now. The details of the treatment provided to my sister and also an assurance on the action against Saif,” demanded her younger brother Vamshi Prudhvi, referring to Dr Mohammed Saif, Dr Preethi’s senior who is accused of harassing her.

The family had not allowed the shifting of the body till the time of going to print. Additional police personnel were brought in to maintain calm.

Earlier in the day, Prudhvi told Deccan Chronicle that Dr Preethi was not a person who would take such a step and alleged that it was a clear case of murder. “When I met her a week before the alleged suicide attempt, she told me about the harassment from Saif and expressed the confidence that she would handle it alone.”

“That day she was assisting in a surgery till 3 am. After that till the last call from her mobile at 8.30 am, what happened still remains a mystery. Immediately after she was found in an unconscious condition, her mobile was accessed using her finger print and the data was erased. Only after ensuring that all the evidence had been wiped out, she was killed and it is being projected as a suicide attempt,” he claimed.

Before Dr Preethi was officially declared dead, there were rumours that she had passed away and people thronged the hospital in large numbers.

Members of tribal associations and political parties, particularly women, reached the hospital and raised slogans demanding justice to Dr Preethi. They also demanded that Dr Saif be “encountered” to send a strong message to all those students who rag their juniors.

The situation worsened after the official announcement. Protestors tried to barge into the old hospital building where Dr Preethi was being treated from Wednesday. A scuffle broke out between the cops and the protestors.

NIMS TURNS INTO A FORTRESS

Even before Dr D. Preethi’s death was officially declared, Nims Hospital where she was under treatment from February 22, turned into a security fortress.

Forces from all police stations across the west zone, along with task force and striking forces were deployed in advance, as a preventive measure. A large number of women personnel were also deployed at the hospital because of the presence of many women protesters.

As Dr Preethi’s post-mortem examination would be conducted at Gandhi Hospital, security was beefed at Gandhi hospital as well. A team of doctors from the department of forensic medicine at Gandhi hospital would conduct the autopsy.

Two ambulances were deployed at Nims Hospital to take the body to Gandhi Hospital if her family allowed it.

‘AUDIO CLIP’ HAS PREETHI, MOM TAKING ABOUT HER HARASSMENT

An audio clip of a purported conversation between Dr D. Preethi and her mother Sharada was widely circulated on social media platforms on Sunday. The purported conversation detailed how Dr Mohammed Saif, her senior, was harassing Dr Preethi.

Her mother appeared to be assuring her to be strong and that they will try to intervene. Dr Preethi is also heard saying that only Dr Saif was harassing her.

Police said that they investigating the authenticity of the clip. The sample would be sent for forensic analysis. It if was confirmed to be genuine, it would be taken as evidence, they said.

...
Tags: kmc student, student suicide, nizam institute of medical sciences
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

KMC student Preeti's battling for life at NIMS
TS governor meets Preeti's parents at NIMS

Latest From Nation

The outcome of the election, first since the DMK came to power in 2021, will have no major bearing on the existing strength of the respective parties but is being seen as an indicator of the ruling party's popularity. — Representational Image/AP

Polling begins in Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu

Though Congress emerged as the single largest party, the government was formed by the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) with support from UDP, BJP and other regional parties. — Representational Image/PTI

Voting for Assembly election in Meghalaya begins amid tight security

Mutyam, 19, dancing at the wedding reception of his relative, developed a sudden cardiac arrest and died. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

Youth dancing dies of cardiac arrest

Kurnool SP Siddarth Kaushal held the 4th phase of the phone recovery mela in Kurnool on Sunday. He handed over 1,924 lost mobile phones worth to the victims (Image Source: Twitter)

Kurnool police helping in recovery of lost phones by use of special app



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K

A family member mourns after Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead by terrorists at Achan area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi: UP once known for gangsters, now it's progressing rapidly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses UP Rozgar Mela, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Jaishankar: Find ways to de-risk global economy

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has tried to cushion consumers as much as possible from motor vehicle fuel price increases and taken measures to keep inflation down. (File Photo: PTI)

Milk prices increased due to rise in fodder cost: Union minister Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan. (PTI File Photo)

Wheat growers fear crop loss as temperature hits above-normal range

Wheat growers in Punjab is fearing loss of crops due to above-normal temperature in the past few days. (Representational image: AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->