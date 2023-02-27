Dr Preethi dies after battling for five days

HYDERABAD: After battling for life for around 85 hours, Dr Preethi Dharavath, the post-graduate medical student from Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal, was declared dead at 9.10 pm on Sunday at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims).

“In continuation of the health update of Dr Preethi, despite continous efforts by a multidisciplinary team of specialist doctors, she could not be saved and was declared dead,” read a statement issued by the Nims Hospital medical superintendent.

Immediately afterwards, her family members refused to allow doctors to shift her body for a post-mortem examination, Dr Preethi’s father D. Narender, a Railway Protection Force employee, said that west zone DCP Joel Davis had spoke to the family and conveyed that the government would stand by them.

“He told us that minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao had conveyed the message. We are not ready to accept this. Whatever is the assurance, let it be on paper and it has to be conveyed in person to us. We are not ready to move from here without that assurance. If they are not willing to give us that assurance, we are ready to give up even our lives,” he told mediapersons.

“We want to know what has happened till now. The details of the treatment provided to my sister and also an assurance on the action against Saif,” demanded her younger brother Vamshi Prudhvi, referring to Dr Mohammed Saif, Dr Preethi’s senior who is accused of harassing her.

The family had not allowed the shifting of the body till the time of going to print. Additional police personnel were brought in to maintain calm.

Earlier in the day, Prudhvi told Deccan Chronicle that Dr Preethi was not a person who would take such a step and alleged that it was a clear case of murder. “When I met her a week before the alleged suicide attempt, she told me about the harassment from Saif and expressed the confidence that she would handle it alone.”

“That day she was assisting in a surgery till 3 am. After that till the last call from her mobile at 8.30 am, what happened still remains a mystery. Immediately after she was found in an unconscious condition, her mobile was accessed using her finger print and the data was erased. Only after ensuring that all the evidence had been wiped out, she was killed and it is being projected as a suicide attempt,” he claimed.

Before Dr Preethi was officially declared dead, there were rumours that she had passed away and people thronged the hospital in large numbers.

Members of tribal associations and political parties, particularly women, reached the hospital and raised slogans demanding justice to Dr Preethi. They also demanded that Dr Saif be “encountered” to send a strong message to all those students who rag their juniors.

The situation worsened after the official announcement. Protestors tried to barge into the old hospital building where Dr Preethi was being treated from Wednesday. A scuffle broke out between the cops and the protestors.

NIMS TURNS INTO A FORTRESS

Even before Dr D. Preethi’s death was officially declared, Nims Hospital where she was under treatment from February 22, turned into a security fortress.

Forces from all police stations across the west zone, along with task force and striking forces were deployed in advance, as a preventive measure. A large number of women personnel were also deployed at the hospital because of the presence of many women protesters.

As Dr Preethi’s post-mortem examination would be conducted at Gandhi Hospital, security was beefed at Gandhi hospital as well. A team of doctors from the department of forensic medicine at Gandhi hospital would conduct the autopsy.

Two ambulances were deployed at Nims Hospital to take the body to Gandhi Hospital if her family allowed it.

‘AUDIO CLIP’ HAS PREETHI, MOM TAKING ABOUT HER HARASSMENT

An audio clip of a purported conversation between Dr D. Preethi and her mother Sharada was widely circulated on social media platforms on Sunday. The purported conversation detailed how Dr Mohammed Saif, her senior, was harassing Dr Preethi.

Her mother appeared to be assuring her to be strong and that they will try to intervene. Dr Preethi is also heard saying that only Dr Saif was harassing her.

Police said that they investigating the authenticity of the clip. The sample would be sent for forensic analysis. It if was confirmed to be genuine, it would be taken as evidence, they said.