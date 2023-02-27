AP asks DGP to initiate action against ex-CID chief

HYDERABAD: The AP government has directed the state DGP to take action against the former head of state CID PV Sunil Kumar for misuse of power as cited by a lawyer, Gudapati Lakshminarayana.

The government order stated that the lawyer had lodged a complaint with the Union Home Ministry, following which it directed the state government to take proper action. Chief secretary Jawahar Reddy issued the order asking the DGP to take action as deemed fit.

The lawyer had complained to the Centre that was being misused by ADG PV Sunil Kumar to take revenge on the opposition leaders. He accused him of using criminal law to arrest targeted citizens.

The Telugu Desam had also lodged complaints against Sunil Kumar repeatedly. TD leaders including former ministers and MLAs alleged that the CID department has been converted into the CM’s department and that Sunil misused power to harass TD leaders and cadres. CID sleuths were going to the houses of TD workers in the middle of the night.

Earlier, YSR Congress rebel MP Raghuramakrishnam Raju lodged a complaint against Sunil Kumar with the home department. He sought the ADG’s removal from the service as he “joined the job on the basis of reservation and later became a Christian.”