Nation Other News 27 Feb 2022 Eight Tamil Nadu fis ...
Nation, In Other News

Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy off Ramanathapuram coast

ANI
Published Feb 27, 2022, 10:34 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2022, 10:34 am IST
The fishermen, along with the owner of the boats, had ventured into the sea on Saturday
Fishermen prepare nets prior to a night of fishing. (Photo: AFP)
  Fishermen prepare nets prior to a night of fishing. (Photo: AFP)

Ramanathapuram: Eight fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested and a mechanised boat was seized by the Sri Lankan Navy off the Ramanathapuram coast, said police on Sunday.

The fishermen, along with the owner of the boats, had ventured into the sea on Saturday.

 

The fishermen have been identified as R Ramesh (40), who is the owner of the boat, Rodic (18), Ajith (25), Columbus (52), Iman (22), Linson (23), Buddhi (19), Israel (20).

Further details are awaited.

...
Tags: sri lankan navy, tamil nadu fishermen, tamil nadu fishermen arrested, ramanathapuram
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Ramanathapuram


Latest From Nation

BJP National President JP Nadda. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India/File)

BJP president Nadda's account hacked, tweets on Ukraine crisis, crypto currency

The local trains were moving on the Central Railway route after a brief disruption. (Photo: PTI/File)

Power outage in parts of central, south mumbai; local trains stop on one line

Karanataka government has facilitated the evacuation of 13 students from the state. (ANI)

Karnataka government helps 13 students evacuated from Ukraine reach homes

Polling officials carry Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at an election material distribution centre on the eve of the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections, in Allahabad. (Photo: AFP)

UP elections 2022 fifth phase: Over 8 per cent polling recorded till 9 am



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

Low MBBS fees attract Indian students to Ukraine

Stranded Indian students from Ukraine waiting to board the Air India evacuation flight. (Photo by arrangement)

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were

IAF decides not to send aircraft to multilateral air exercise in UK

The exercise 'Cobra Warrior' is scheduled to take place from March 6-27 at Waddington in the United Kingdom. (ANI Photo)

Free entry for tourists for 3 days at Taj Mahal for Shah Jahan's Urs

Tourists take pictures at the Taj Mahal which reopened on September 21, 2020. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->