BJP president Nadda's account hacked, tweets on Ukraine crisis, crypto currency

New Delhi: Multiple tweets were posted from BJP president J P Nadda's account on the Ukraine crisis and also on crypto currency issues on Sunday, in another case of hacking of a prominent public figure's Twitter account.

Electronics and Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar told PTI that the matter has been reported to the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), and an investigation is on.

BJP sources said Nadaa's account was compromised briefly.

"It is now under control. We are speaking with Twitter to ascertain the exact reason," a party leader said.

One tweet from Nadda's account solicited donations to help Ukraine and another sought to help Russia.

"Now accepting crypto currency donations," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was also hacked briefly in December last year, and message related to Bitcoin was posted.

Some other handles, including those of government departments, were recently hacked as well.