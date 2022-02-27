Nation Other News 27 Feb 2022 1,697 Indian student ...
Nation, In Other News

1,697 Indian students stuck at Zaporozhye State Medical University in Ukraine

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Feb 27, 2022, 3:55 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2022, 6:43 am IST
Most of the students are near the borders and some are facing problems with basic requirements like food, water and shelter
Indian nationals, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb 26, 2022. (PTI)
  Indian nationals, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb 26, 2022. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Medicos from Telangana state studying at the Zaporozhye State Medical University in Ukraine, which has 1,697 Indian students, said the bomb alert sirens sent a chill down their spine. Describing the scene outside their bunkers and hostels, they spoke of how their families get restless with each missed call. The lights go out at 9 pm with a lights out. Even gadgets with their bright screens are not allowed.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Abhilash Reddy, a fifth year medico from Wanaparthy district, said that though Zaporozhye is not under attack, they live in fear regardless as they watch aircraft zoom past.  “So far, there has not been any no movement of the military and no attacks,” he said.

 

“The city goes black and nothing remains open after 9 pm. They informed us that during emergencies, they will sound the siren, where the a lengthy one is for alerting people to expect anything and a short one means high alert when we have to move to bomb shelters,” Abhilash Reddy said.

On Friday, around 8 pm, the siren to rush to shelter was sounded, and everyone rushed to the bomb shelters. “We remained there for three  hours,” said Reddy, who went to Ukraine in 2017.

Dr Raj of Neo Consultancy, who helped these students get there, said he was in touch with the Indian Embassy in Ukraine and that they are drafting a safe route for evacuating the students. “Every year about 8,000 plus Indian students go to Ukraine. It was 10,000 earlier before Covid and about 80 per cent students are studying medicine,” he said.

 

Most of the students are near the borders and some are facing problems with basic requirements like food, water and shelter. “The Indian government has made arrangements and said that any student or citizen of India should go to the nearest border like Hungary, Romania or Slovakia and to fly out the airports there. But since even going there is a big issue, they said that they would be arranging buses,” Dr. Raj said, adding that people can put up an Indian flag to go near the borders and that it is considered as a pass.

Speaking about the problems faced by Indian students, Jyotsna, 25, from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, said that while the locals can withdraw huge amounts from ATMs, their withdrawals were restricted  “If I miss a call, my parents go on a hysterical crying session. I tell them that we are safe but they think we are lying to them to spare the worry. As per food and ration, there is a supermarket nearby and we are managing to buy basic necessities from there for now,” she said.

 

...
Tags: indians in ukraine
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

BJP National President JP Nadda. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India/File)

BJP president Nadda's account hacked, tweets on Ukraine crisis, crypto currency

The local trains were moving on the Central Railway route after a brief disruption. (Photo: PTI/File)

Power outage in parts of central, south mumbai; local trains stop on one line

Karanataka government has facilitated the evacuation of 13 students from the state. (ANI)

Karnataka government helps 13 students evacuated from Ukraine reach homes

Fishermen prepare nets prior to a night of fishing. (Photo: AFP)

Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy off Ramanathapuram coast



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

Protests over young student leader's murder in West Bengal; Police role under scanner

The police initiated a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code but no one has been arrested so far. (Representational Image/DC File)

SC collegium recommends Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as Madras HC Chief Justice

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Madras High Court new Chief Justice. (Photo: PTI)

Coast Guard nabs 88 Bangla men with 360 kg fish in 3 boats

An Indian Coast Guard ship and a hovercraft with three Bangladeshi boats at sea. (Photo: by arrangement)

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->