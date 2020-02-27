Nation Other News 27 Feb 2020 IAF evacuates 76 Ind ...
IAF evacuates 76 Indians, 36 foreigners from virus-hit Wuhan

Published Feb 27, 2020, 11:38 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2020, 11:38 am IST
The C-17 Globemaster III was sent to Wuhan with 15 tonnes of medical supplies on Wednesday
An Air India aircraft carrying Indian nationals and foreigners from Chinas coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan, arrives at airport in New Delhi. PTI Photo
 An Air India aircraft carrying Indian nationals and foreigners from Chinas coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan, arrives at airport in New Delhi. PTI Photo

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force aircraft on Thursday evacuated 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan.
The C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft was sent to Wuhan on Wednesday and it carried 15 tonnes of medical supplies for coronavirus-affected people in China.

On its return, the aircraft brought back 112 people including 23 citizens from Bangladesh, six from China, two each from Myanmar and the Maldives and one each from South Africa, the US and Madagascar.

 

Earlier, India had evacuated around 650 Indians from Wuhan in two Air India flights.

“In all 723 Indian nationals and 43 foreign nationals have been evacuated from Wuhan, China in these three flights,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

On the medical supplies delivered by India to China, the MEA said they will help augment the country's efforts to control the coronavirus outbreak which has been declared as a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation.

“The assistance is also a mark of friendship and solidarity from the people of India towards the people of China as the two countries also celebrate 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year,” it said.

...
