AI flight evacuates 119 Indians, 5 foreigners from virus-hit cruise ship

PTI
Published Feb 27, 2020, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Feb 27, 2020, 12:25 pm IST
All evacuees will undergo a 2-week quarantine at a medical facility in Manesar
New Delhi: An Air India flight on Thursday brought back to the national capital 119 Indians and 5 foreigners who were on board a coronavirus-hit cruise ship docked off Yokohama in Japan.

The foreigners, who were brought back to India on board the special Air India flight, included two from Sri Lanka and one each from Nepal, South Africa and Peru.

 

All the evacuees will undergo a 14-day quarantine at a medical facility set-up by the Indian Army in Manesar.

Three Indian crew members did not board the special flight and conveyed their wish to continue their stay on board the cruise ship to complete the period of extended quarantine put in place by the government of Japan, a government statement said.

Out of the total 138 Indian nationals originally on board the Diamond Princess, 16 Indian crew members have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and are receiving necessary medical care and treatment at onshore medical facilities in Japan.

They were among the 3,711 people on board the Diamond Princess ship when it docked at the Yokohama port, near Tokyo, on February 3.

The ship was quarantined after a passenger who disembarked last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the disease.

...
