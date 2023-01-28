  
Nation, In Other News

TS Gulf migrant workers demand Rs 500 crore fund in budget

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Jan 28, 2023, 12:19 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2023, 12:25 am IST
Migrants Rights and Welfare Forum’s founder-president Kotapati Narasimha Naidu interacts with Telangana migrant workers in Qatar on Friday. (Photo: DC)
 Migrants Rights and Welfare Forum’s founder-president Kotapati Narasimha Naidu interacts with Telangana migrant workers in Qatar on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Gulf migrant workers from Telangana, have urged the state government to establish a Pravasi Bharat welfare board with a budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore. They reminded the government that this was a promise made during the previous Assembly elections. Incidentally, around 15 lakh families of migrant workers from the state are eagerly waiting for allocation of funds.

These decisions were taken during a meeting of Gulf migrant workers from Telangana state in Qatar’s Labour City on Friday.

Founder-president of migrants’ rights and welfare forum Kotapati Narasimha Naidu interacted with migrant workers, who also sought financial assistance to Gulf returnees towards self-employment.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle from Qatar, Narasimha Naidu said that youth from north Telangana districts are working in Qatar. Many from undivided Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts are based in Doha, he said.

According to him the 15 lakh families of Gulf migrant workers will play a key role in the ensuing Assembly elections.

The BRS government will present its second term’s last budget a week from now and the migrant workers are eagerly waiting for Rs 500 crore budget allocation, he said.

‘We appeal to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to react positively to the requests of Gulf migrant workers’, he said adding that he will be visiting Dubai on Saturday.

Telangana Gulf Samithi leaders Patkur Tirupati Reddy, Sanjeev, Thomas, Mahender, Mallesh, Sunil, Sai Kumar, Srinivas, Ajith, Gangadhar, Wadi Sailoo and others were present.

