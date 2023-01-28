  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 27 Jan 2023 Present' coloni ...
Nation, In Other News

Present' colonial' justice system is flawed, says Justice Narasimha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Jan 28, 2023, 12:33 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2023, 8:01 am IST
Justice Narasimha urged the Advocate General and the Vice Chancellor of Nalsar University to make an effort to take some law classes in Telugu. (Photo by arrangement)
 Justice Narasimha urged the Advocate General and the Vice Chancellor of Nalsar University to make an effort to take some law classes in Telugu. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Supreme Court judge Justice P.S. Narasimha on Friday said there was a fundamental wrong in the judicial system that has been adopted from the colonial period.

When a divorce petition takes around 25 years to get resolved or when a property dispute between family members requires 15 years to reach a conclusion, how could one say that the system is working, he asked.

Justice Narasimha, a native of Hyderabad who did his graduation in Nizam College, said that lawyers have to play a key role through the process of interpretation as courts give declarations that are closer to the people.

Justice Narasimha was here on a visit to the Telangana High Court, his first since becoming a judge in the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021.

Delivering a lecture on ‘Widening Horizons –Emerging challenges for Bar and Bench’, organised  by Telangana High Court Advocates Association, Justice Narasimha said that there was a need to decolonise.

He said that even law should be taught in regional languages like Telugu and judgments must be translated into the local language. He emphasised  that by only adhering to the English language, the client is not able to understand his status in a case pertaining to him and its progress.

Justice Narasimha urged the Advocate General and the Vice Chancellor of Nalsar University to make an effort to take some law classes in Telugu. He made it clear that he was not calling for Telugu medium in law. He also suggested that Telugu must be used in district court as litigations are mostly from rural areas.

Suggesting that administration of justice must go nearer to the people, he wanted to know why a person from Adilabad should come to the High Court in Hyderabad when their grievances were against abuse of powers by the state administration.

High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, judges and advocates of the High Court participated.

...
Tags: telangana high court, nalsar university, supreme court judge justice p.s. narasimha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 28 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Submit status report on Sahiti Infratech by Feb 10: HC to Hyderabad CCS
Poachgate: High Court tells CBI to await hearing of case

Latest From Nation

Adivasis of Nagalkonda, led by Thudum Debba leaders Godam Ganesh, Kodapa Nagesh and Shyam Rao, gathered in large numbers before the Utnoor forest office, where a big contingent of police had already been deployed to avoid any untoward incident. — Representational Image/DC

Tension as Adivasis, police jostle before Utnoor forest office

Akula Srivani in her complaint said that Kaushik Reddy had used highly objectionable language against the Governor. — Twitter

Case against BRS MLC for ‘abusive’ remarks against Governor

AP stood first by achieving 96 per cent coverage of weekly iron folic acid supplementation in schools (Image Source: Twitter/@VidadalaRajini))

Andhra Pradesh bags two national awards

M.K Stalin — PTI

Stalin launches website to monitor State PSUs



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Gujarat: Nine killed, 29 injured as SUV collides with luxury bus in Navsari

Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat. (ANI)

North India fogged out: Air and rail traffic affected

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Right to repairs gets e-portal

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->