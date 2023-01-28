  
Submit status report on Sahiti Infratech by Feb 10: HC to Hyderabad CCS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Jan 28, 2023, 12:35 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2023, 7:38 am IST
Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)
 Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Hyderabad central crime station (CCS) police to furnish the status report of their investigation  against Sahiti Infratech Ventures India Private Limited and its chairman and directors, who had cheated around 1,200 customers of Rs 1,500 crore with free launch offers for apartments in their real estate ventures.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji directed the police to submit the report by February 10.

Last year, the victims of Sahiti Infratech Ventures had approached the High Court, seeking a direction to the police to register separate cases on their complaints. The police had refused to file multiple cases against the directors of Sahiti Infra. The victims' contention was that they had paid the amounts individually.

A single judge of the Telangana High Court had disposed of all the petitions and directed the police to register the petitioners' complaints and transfer the FIRs to the Hyderabad CCS, detective department, for joint investigation.

Boodati Parvathi, director of Sahiti Infratech Ventures, filed an appeal before the division bench challenging the single judge's orders, for filing 42 FIRs at multiple police stations for the same cause of action.

Counsel for the victims on Friday argued before the division bench that the appellants were defrauded under the guise of allotting flats and residential units in the projected projects at a very low price. He stated that all of the complainants were distinct individuals.

Considering this, the division bench observed that the single judge had correctly stated that after registering the FIRs, all FIRs should be sent to CCS for investigation and declined to intervene.

