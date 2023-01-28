  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 27 Jan 2023 Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2. ...
Nation, In Other News

Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 organised by EPFO office in 3 districts of Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 28, 2023, 12:35 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2023, 7:55 am IST
Senior officers of the EPFO Regional Office, Patencheru, attended the event at the three locations: Regional PF commissioner and officer incharge Vishal Agarwal, regional PF commissioner-II B. Rahul Kumar and district nodal officer, G.V. Rao attended the meeting at the BHEL community hall. (Photo: DC)
 Senior officers of the EPFO Regional Office, Patencheru, attended the event at the three locations: Regional PF commissioner and officer incharge Vishal Agarwal, regional PF commissioner-II B. Rahul Kumar and district nodal officer, G.V. Rao attended the meeting at the BHEL community hall. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Regional Office, Patancheru, on Friday organised Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0-PF Near You (NAN 2.0) at the BHEL community centre in Ranga Reddy district, Sri Gayatri School Auditorium, Ramachandrapuram, in Sangareddy district and at Nalanda High School, Narsapur, Medak district.

EPFO officials responded to grievances and queries from employees, employers and pensioners and their beneficiaries in the three locations. If they could not be resolved on the spot, they were received by designated district nodal officers for resolution at a later date.

This is the first such mass outreach programme of EPFO. Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 aims to increase EPFO’s efforts to reach out stakeholders in all districts of the country. This programme would be held on the 27th of every month. If that day is a holiday, it will be organised on the next working day.

Senior officers of the EPFO Regional Office, Patencheru, attended the event at the three locations: Regional PF commissioner and officer incharge Vishal Agarwal, regional PF commissioner-II B. Rahul Kumar and district nodal officer, G.V. Rao attended the meeting at the BHEL community hall.

BHEL senior officers including general manager (HR) Magendra Varman and  V. Madhava Rao, secretary, BHEL PF Trust, joined the programme. District nodal officers Shabhaz Akter and S. Mallaiah attended the meetings in Sangareddy and Medak districts respectively.

...
Tags: employees provident fund organisation’s (epfo), nidhi aapke nikat, ramachandrapuram, sangareddy district, medak district, narsapur
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 28 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Adivasis of Nagalkonda, led by Thudum Debba leaders Godam Ganesh, Kodapa Nagesh and Shyam Rao, gathered in large numbers before the Utnoor forest office, where a big contingent of police had already been deployed to avoid any untoward incident. — Representational Image/DC

Tension as Adivasis, police jostle before Utnoor forest office

Akula Srivani in her complaint said that Kaushik Reddy had used highly objectionable language against the Governor. — Twitter

Case against BRS MLC for ‘abusive’ remarks against Governor

AP stood first by achieving 96 per cent coverage of weekly iron folic acid supplementation in schools (Image Source: Twitter/@VidadalaRajini))

Andhra Pradesh bags two national awards

M.K Stalin — PTI

Stalin launches website to monitor State PSUs



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Gujarat: Nine killed, 29 injured as SUV collides with luxury bus in Navsari

Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat. (ANI)

North India fogged out: Air and rail traffic affected

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Right to repairs gets e-portal

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->