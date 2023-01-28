Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 organised by EPFO office in 3 districts of Telangana

Senior officers of the EPFO Regional Office, Patencheru, attended the event at the three locations: Regional PF commissioner and officer incharge Vishal Agarwal, regional PF commissioner-II B. Rahul Kumar and district nodal officer, G.V. Rao attended the meeting at the BHEL community hall. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Regional Office, Patancheru, on Friday organised Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0-PF Near You (NAN 2.0) at the BHEL community centre in Ranga Reddy district, Sri Gayatri School Auditorium, Ramachandrapuram, in Sangareddy district and at Nalanda High School, Narsapur, Medak district.

EPFO officials responded to grievances and queries from employees, employers and pensioners and their beneficiaries in the three locations. If they could not be resolved on the spot, they were received by designated district nodal officers for resolution at a later date.

This is the first such mass outreach programme of EPFO. Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 aims to increase EPFO’s efforts to reach out stakeholders in all districts of the country. This programme would be held on the 27th of every month. If that day is a holiday, it will be organised on the next working day.

Senior officers of the EPFO Regional Office, Patencheru, attended the event at the three locations: Regional PF commissioner and officer incharge Vishal Agarwal, regional PF commissioner-II B. Rahul Kumar and district nodal officer, G.V. Rao attended the meeting at the BHEL community hall.

BHEL senior officers including general manager (HR) Magendra Varman and V. Madhava Rao, secretary, BHEL PF Trust, joined the programme. District nodal officers Shabhaz Akter and S. Mallaiah attended the meetings in Sangareddy and Medak districts respectively.