  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 27 Jan 2023 KCR approves new aud ...
Nation, In Other News

KCR approves new auditorium design for Nizamabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 27, 2023, 12:47 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2023, 12:47 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greets people at the public meeting held in Nizamabad on Monday. Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, TRS district president and MLA A. Jeevan Reddy are also seen. (File photo: DC Image)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greets people at the public meeting held in Nizamabad on Monday. Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, TRS district president and MLA A. Jeevan Reddy are also seen. (File photo: DC Image)

Nizamabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has given his nod for the design of the new auditorium for Nizamabad, Kala Bharati, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore at the old collectorate premises.

Municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao will set the foundation stone for the auditorium on Jan 28.

After the formation of Telangana state, the BRS government demolished the Nizam-era collectorate buildings and erected the Integrated District Offices Complex at Kanteshwar bypass road. The new auditorium would be located in Khaleelwadi area.

Roads and buildings minister Prashanth Reddy said the auditorium would reflect history and traditions of Nizamabad district.

...
Tags: ts chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, nizamabad news, prashanth reddy, nizamabad district, hyderabad news, telangana news, brs government, telangana state, kt rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Nizamabad


Latest From Nation

AP Government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

Sajjala asks TD, Jana Sena to clarify on CM’s post

Riding bullock carts, tractors and trolleys, farmers proceeded from Alluri Seetharamaraju Stadium and reached the Fire Station passing through Old Bus Stand and Jute Mill Centre. Police, however, prevented them from reaching the collectorate. (Representative image: DC)

Farmers march in Eluru for minimum price guarantee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Republic Day: India shows off military might

A military contingent from Egypt marches past during the 74th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

India, Egypt slam Pak's aid to terror



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

NTPC comissions 162.27 MW solar capacity in Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu

Regional executive director, south, NTPC, Naresh Anand congratulated the NTPC team on achieving the milestone. He stated that NTPC Southern Region was augmenting the renewable energy capacity with the addition of the first part of the Ettayapuram plant. (File Photo)

Gujarat: Nine killed, 29 injured as SUV collides with luxury bus in Navsari

Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat. (ANI)

North India fogged out: Air and rail traffic affected

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Right to repairs gets e-portal

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->