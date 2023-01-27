KCR approves new auditorium design for Nizamabad

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greets people at the public meeting held in Nizamabad on Monday. Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, TRS district president and MLA A. Jeevan Reddy are also seen. (File photo: DC Image)

Nizamabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has given his nod for the design of the new auditorium for Nizamabad, Kala Bharati, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore at the old collectorate premises.

Municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao will set the foundation stone for the auditorium on Jan 28.

After the formation of Telangana state, the BRS government demolished the Nizam-era collectorate buildings and erected the Integrated District Offices Complex at Kanteshwar bypass road. The new auditorium would be located in Khaleelwadi area.

Roads and buildings minister Prashanth Reddy said the auditorium would reflect history and traditions of Nizamabad district.