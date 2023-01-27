India’s neuroscientist Maitreyee gets ‘India UK Achievers Honours’

Maitreyee, who hails from Pune, has been given this award for her work in Neuroprosthesis, Brain Computer Interface, and Social Robotics for people with dementia. She was also invited to a breakfast reception at the Palace of Westminster (UK Parliament) to commemorate India-UK educational ties. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Maitreyee Wairagkar, a neuroscientist and neuroengineer who is currently a postdoctoral scholar at the University of California, Davis, has added another feather to her cap. She has been conferred with the India-UK Achievers Honours in the ‘science and innovation’ category.

In order to commemorate India’s 75th year of independence and India-UK educational ties, India UK Achievers Honours were organised by @NISAU_UK. NISAU UK is the apex UK organisation representing students, alumni and young professionals of Indian origin.

The recognition celebrates 75 Indians educated in UK universities in the last 30 years who have excelled in various walks of life through their impactful work. The winners from as many as five categories include actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha among others. Maitreyee was one of the ‘75 at 75’ brilliant and inspiring achievers.

Maitreyee, who hails from Pune, has been given this award for her work in Neuroprosthesis, Brain Computer Interface, and Social Robotics for people with dementia. She was also invited to a breakfast reception at the Palace of Westminster (UK Parliament) to commemorate India-UK educational ties.

Among other educational institutes, she has studied at the University of Reading and Imperial College London. The awards were conferred in a gala ceremony at The Grand, London.

“I’m extremely honoured to have been conferred the India UK Achievers Honours in the category of Science and Innovation, and humbled to be selected as one of the “75 at 75” brilliant and inspiring achievers. Also shoutout to @imperialcollege, @UKDRI where I developed robotics for dementia with Ravi Vaidyanathan, @PBarnaghi, @Neurosharp. And to @UCDavisHealth where I am currently building neuroprosthetics for speech with @sergeydoestweet @DrDavidBrandman and outstanding @BrainGateTeam. A big thank you to @NasutoSlawek and my mentors @UniofReading for guiding me in my educational journey. Grateful to vice-chancellor @vandenoort for encouragement and thanks to @UniRdg_PhD @UniRdg_Alumni @ReadingBioSci for highlighting my work throughout,” (sic) she tweeted.

Last year, the announcement of ‘Inspiring Women in Science’ awards by ‘Nature’ had come as a moment of pride for India as Maitreyee was declared a runner-up.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter.