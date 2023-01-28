  
Family Doctor concept to be fully implemented in Andhra Pradesh from March 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Jan 28, 2023, 12:15 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2023, 12:21 am IST
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has advised officials to fully implement the Family Doctor concept across the state from March 1. MLAs and public representatives must start visiting hospitals from the same day, to oversee its implementation, he said.

The Chief Minister said distribution of ragi malt to children should be done thrice a week as part of the Gorumudda from March 1. Cathlabs must be set up along with ensuring the installation of cancer prevention equipment and treatments in all existing and newly constructed teaching hospitals, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the medical and health department affairs with officials at the CM’s Camp Office on Friday.

He said YSR Congress MLAs and other people’s representatives should start visiting hospitals and interacting with the patients and hospital staff in order to monitor the quality of the medical services. “This will help the officials take suitable steps to strengthen the functioning of hospitals and the public health system, after the feedback from the people’s representatives,” he said.

He asked officials to follow his orders in the past to give only WHO or GMP authorised medicines to patients in hospitals. Officials must also ensure availability of medicines and surgical equipment in sufficient quantities. Develop the state as a role model for the country in the public health system,” he told the officials.

 The Chief Minister said that there should be proper coordination between Medical and Health and Women and Child Welfare departments in identifying the anaemic children and mothers at the village secretariat level and serving them with nutritious food and medicines to improve their health condition. “Officials must work closely with schools, hostels and Anganwadi Kendras to achieve this end,” the CM said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said mandal-level officials, JCs and district collectors should monitor the functioning of the Village Clinics  and solve their problems. There should be daily monitoring on the working of 104 and 108 services.

He stressed the need to incorporate the subjects of sanitation, cleanliness, drinking water and pollution-free environs in the SOPs of Village Clinics. These clinics should conduct outreach programmes, meeting families and listing their available timings, treatment methods and services rendered in detail.

The high-risk cases should be identified in advance and such patients should be shifted to well-equipped hospitals in advance.

He said the government was spending Rs 700 crore to reduce the incidence of kidney ailments in Uddhanam and establish a Kidney Research Center at Palasa besides spending Rs 265 crore for Palakonda.

Jagan Mohan asked officials to appoint necessary staff at the Kidney Research Center and at the 200-bed hospital at Palasa on a priority basis besides providing necessary infrastructure. He also asked the officials to ensure that people suffering from non-communicable diseases must regularly take their medicines. He suggested some changes to the Aarogyasri App that would be launched soon.

Health minister Vidadala Rajani, chief secretary Jawahar Reddy and other officials were present.

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, medical services, public health system, who, ysr village clinics
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


