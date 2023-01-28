AP High Court gets two additional judges

VIJAYAWADA: AP Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Friday administered oath of office to two judicial officers – P. Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa and Venuthurumalli Gopala Krishna Rao – as additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The ceremony took place in the first court hall of the High Court. Court’s Registrar-General Lakshmana Rao read out an order issued by the President in this regard.

The Supreme Court collegium had on January 10 recommended elevation of judicial officers Jyothirmai Pratapa and Gopala Krishna Rao as additional judges of the AP High Court. Their term will last for a period of two years from the date they assume charge.

With this, AP has 32 judges against the sanctioned strength of 37.

Several High Court judges, including Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari, Justice Battu Devanand, Justice B.S. Bhanumati and Justice Vutukuru Srinivas, apart from Advocate-General S. Sriram were among those who attended the swearing in ceremony.