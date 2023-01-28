  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 27 Jan 2023 AP High Court gets t ...
Nation, In Other News

AP High Court gets two additional judges

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 28, 2023, 12:17 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2023, 12:25 am IST
The Andhra Pradesh High Court Complex. (Image: www.hc.ap.nic.in)
 The Andhra Pradesh High Court Complex. (Image: www.hc.ap.nic.in)

VIJAYAWADA: AP Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Friday administered oath of office to two judicial officers – P. Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa and Venuthurumalli Gopala Krishna Rao – as additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The ceremony took place in the first court hall of the High Court. Court’s Registrar-General Lakshmana Rao read out an order issued by the President in this regard.

The Supreme Court collegium had on January 10 recommended elevation of judicial officers Jyothirmai Pratapa and Gopala Krishna Rao as additional judges of the AP High Court. Their term will last for a period of two years from the date they assume charge.

With this, AP has 32 judges against the sanctioned strength of 37.

Several High Court judges, including Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari, Justice Battu Devanand, Justice B.S. Bhanumati and Justice Vutukuru Srinivas, apart from Advocate-General S. Sriram were among those who attended the swearing in ceremony.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh high court, supreme court collegium, justice prashant kumar mishra
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

SC collegium reiterates recommendation to appoint advocate Saurabh Kirpal as judge
Pavan K. Varma | In collegium debate, speed, transparency key concerns

Latest From Nation

Congress leader Mallu Ravi (Twitter)

Mallu Ravi urges Union Minister not to merge NJB with Kolkata

Dr. Tilak Raj Sharma on Friday asked Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI) to develop tobacco varieties that grow within a shorter duration. — Pixabay

ICAR wants research on low-nicotine tobacco

The BHEL area in Ramachandrapuram recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6ºC on Friday. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Minimum temperature falls in city, likely to stay in the range of 13-17ºC

TD state unit president K. Atchannaidu

TD to get 160 assembly seats, claims Achannaidu



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

NTPC comissions 162.27 MW solar capacity in Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu

Regional executive director, south, NTPC, Naresh Anand congratulated the NTPC team on achieving the milestone. He stated that NTPC Southern Region was augmenting the renewable energy capacity with the addition of the first part of the Ettayapuram plant. (File Photo)

Gujarat: Nine killed, 29 injured as SUV collides with luxury bus in Navsari

Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat. (ANI)

North India fogged out: Air and rail traffic affected

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Right to repairs gets e-portal

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->