  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 27 Jan 2023 2,967 tigers in Indi ...
Nation, In Other News

2,967 tigers in India across 53 tiger reserves: Centre tells SC

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 27, 2023, 5:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2023, 5:10 pm IST
As per the 2018 census, India has 2,967 tigers spread out in 53 tiger reserves. This number constitutes 70 per cent of the global number and figures point to the growth of the tigers.(Representational Image)
 As per the 2018 census, India has 2,967 tigers spread out in 53 tiger reserves. This number constitutes 70 per cent of the global number and figures point to the growth of the tigers.(Representational Image)

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that there are 2,967 tigers in the country spread across 53 tiger reserves, according to a 2018 report.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Anupam Tripathi in 2017 seeking to save endangered tigers whose numbers are dwindling across the country.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told a bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna that a lot of work has been done for the conservation of tigers and increasing their population.

The top court took note of the submission and adjourned the matter till March as Tripathi was not present.

As per the 2018 census, India has 2,967 tigers spread out in 53 tiger reserves. This number constitutes 70 per cent of the global number and figures point to the growth of the tigers. In the interest of justice, to give an opportunity to the petitioner, list on March 3, the bench said.

The top court in 2017 had issued notice to the Ministry of Environment, the National Board for Wildlife and the National Tiger Conservation Authority on the plea which had also sought relocation of people living near tiger reserves.

The petition had said tigers were being killed either by poisoning by locals or the authorities, shooting by forest guards or by poaching.

...
Tags: national tiger conservation authority, supreme court (sc), anupam tripathi


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with others during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Qazigund, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.(Photo: PTI)

No security lapse at Bharat Jodo Yatra, says J-K police

Five hundred mohalla clinics have been set up in Punjab and in the time to come, more such facilities will come up in the state, Kejriwal (in picture) said. — PTI

CM Mann, AAP chief Kejriwal dedicate 400 new mohalla clinics to people of Punjab

A senior Congress leader said while people had turned up in numbers to show their affection for Rahul Gandhi, there were apprehensions regarding the security of the Congress leader as

Bharat Jodo Yatra suspended temporarily due to security concerns

The DMK starting its campaign in the constituency ahead of even the Congress cadre grouping themselves to work for their leader was a clear indication of the ruling party’s desperation to win the first bye-election after it assumed power for its alliance candidate and the rival camp was keen on thwarting it. –– DC File Image

Erode East might turn into a DMK vs AIADMK fight



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

NTPC comissions 162.27 MW solar capacity in Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu

Regional executive director, south, NTPC, Naresh Anand congratulated the NTPC team on achieving the milestone. He stated that NTPC Southern Region was augmenting the renewable energy capacity with the addition of the first part of the Ettayapuram plant. (File Photo)

Gujarat: Nine killed, 29 injured as SUV collides with luxury bus in Navsari

Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat. (ANI)

North India fogged out: Air and rail traffic affected

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Right to repairs gets e-portal

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->