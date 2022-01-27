Nation Other News 27 Jan 2022 Karnataka govt set t ...
Nation, In Other News

Karnataka govt set to crack down on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants: Home Minister

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2022, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2022, 12:13 pm IST
The Minister said a survey is underway by police to track down such illegal immigrants
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. (Photo: ANI/File)
 Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. (Photo: ANI/File)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government plans to crack down on Bangladeshi immigrants who work in the State, with Home Minister Araga Jnanendra flagging concerns that they pose a danger to the country's internal security.

The Minister said a survey is underway by police to track down such illegal immigrants.

 

He said police have information about their presence in parts of the State, especially in coffee plantations in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts working as labourers.

"Special efforts and preparations are on to track them and apprehend them," Jnanendra told PTI in an interview on Thursday.

He alleged that Bangladeshi immigrants manage to get ration cards, voter ID cards and Aadhaar cards in Assam and West Bengal after they sneak into India.

It's a big racket and there is a need to crack down on this network. "It poses a danger to our country's security", the Minister said.

 

Jnanendra also said cyber crime cases have been going up sharply in recent times in the State, adding, police are in touch with bank managements to address the issue.

The Karnataka government has inked an MoU with its Gujarat counterpart on training state personnel to tackle cyber crimes.

"We are sending 60 police personnel working in our cyber cell to Gujarat for training", the Minister said.

On drug menace, Jnanendra said Karnataka police is in touch Central agencies, and coordination with neighbouring States to curb such activities is being strengthened.

 

Referring to the "anti-conversion bill" which was cleared by the Legislative Assembly but is yet to be passed in the Council, where the ruling BJP lacks majority, the Minister said the government intends to promulgate an ordinance.

But at the same the government is also mulling to get it passed in the upper House in the coming Budget session.

"We have increased our numbers (in the Council) after the recent elections. There may be one or two differences (short by one or two members). But we will manage. There are members in other parties who want this to become law", he said.

 

The Minister also said that the government has proposed to revise the prison manual.

There are acres of unutilised land within premises of jails, and the government has proposed to promote agriculture and industrial activities there which would generate income and give work opportunities for inmates who otherwise sit idle.

The government is also giving a major thrust to "beat policing" system in the State to promote greater involvement of constables.

According to him, Naxal activities have down substantially in the State. There are a few naxals operating in areas bordering Kerala, but there is a feeling among naxals that "Karnataka is not safe" for their activities.

 

On completion of six months in office of the Basavaraj Bommai government this week, Jnanendra praised the leadership of the Chief Minister saying he has given good administration, and freedom for Ministers to work.

...
Tags: araga jnanendra
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits the Golden Temple in Amritsar. CM Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also accompanying him. (ANI)

Punjab polls: Rahul Gandhi to address virtual rally

Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

False sexual harassment complaints trivialise offence: Delhi High Court

The accident took place when the car rammed into a tractor transporting Subabul logs (DC)

Father, son killed and mother crtitically injured in road mishap in AP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the state level Republic Day function of Govt. of NCT of Delhi, at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Kejriwal unfurls 115-ft high tricolour in Timarpur to mark 75th year of independence



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Railway suspends NTPC, Level 1 exams after protests by aspirants

Prayagraj: Aspirants block railway tracks during their protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam 2021, in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

Iconic Charminar under siege from vendors

Vendors damage the boundary wall around Charminar which was recently given a facelift by the Archeological Survey of India (DC)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

12th century Jain sculptures found in Siddipet district

News

Malekudiya tribes of Kudremukh National Park crying for basic amenities

Kudremukh National Park forest (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->