World America 27 Jan 2021 US announces restora ...
World, America

US announces restoration of relations with Palestinians

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2021, 6:36 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2021, 9:19 am IST
U.S. administration believes this remains the best way to ensure Israel's future
US President Joe Biden (MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
 US President Joe Biden (MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

United Nations: US President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday it was restoring relations with the Palestinians and renewing aid to Palestinian refugees, a reversal of the Trump administration's cutoff and a key element of its new support for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict agreed to by Israelis and Palestinians.

Acting U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills made the announcement of Biden's new approach to a high-level Security Council meeting, saying the new U.S. administration believes this remains the best way to ensure Israel's future as a democratic and Jewish state and the Palestinians' legitimate aspirations for a state of their own and to live with dignity and security.

 

In order to advance these objectives the Biden administration will restore credible U.S. engagement with Palestinians as well as Israelis, Mills said.

This will involve renewing U.S. relations with the Palestinian leadership and Palestinian people, he said.

President Biden has been clear that he intends to restore U.S. assistance programs that support economic development programs and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, and to take steps to reopen diplomatic relations that were closed by the last U.S. administration,. Mills added.

 

He said the United States hopes to start working to slowly build confidence on both sides to create an environment to reach a two-state solution.

To pursue this goal, Mills said, the United States will urge Israel's government and the Palestinians to avoid unilateral steps that make a two-state solution more difficult, such as annexation of territory, settlement activity, demolitions and providing compensation for individuals in prison for acts of terrorism.

...
Tags: joe biden
Location: United States, New York, New York


Latest From World

The Jewish state has also ordered millions of doses of the vaccine developed by fellow US firm Moderna, the least ordered vaccine in the region so far. (Photo:AFP)

Pfizer or Sinopharm? US or China? 'Vaccine diplomacy' in Middle East

US President Joe Biden(C) leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington,DC on January 24, 2021. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP)

Biden to drop Trump's military transgender ban

Women wearing face masks against the coronavirus walk past United Arab Emirates and Israeli flags at the Peace Bridge in Netanya, Israel. (AP)

Israel opens embassy in UAE, expanding new relations

A file picture of the police personnels from Moscow (Image Source: AP)

Moscow police clash with Navalny supporters as tens of thousands rally



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.K. health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. (AP)

Time to heal America: Biden urges unity in his first speech as US President-elect

President-elect Joe Biden gestures to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware. (AP)

WHO looks at e-certificates for COVID-19 vaccination

A nurse cleans her protective helmet at a Covid-19 testing centre in the San Miguelito district of Panama City on December 3 (STR/ AFP)

In a first, US Congress overrides Trump veto of defense bill

Trump rejected the defense measure last week, saying it failed to limit social media companies he claimed were biased against him during his failed reelection campaign. (AFP)

Indian students contributed USD 7.6 billion to US economy last year

According to the US Department of Commerce, international students contributed USD 44 billion to the US economy in 2019, including USD 7,69 billion from Indian students.(Representational Image:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham