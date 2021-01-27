Nation Other News 27 Jan 2021 Uproar over NMC excl ...
Nation, In Other News

Uproar over NMC excluding M. Sc graduates from teaching non-clinical subjects

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 27, 2021, 12:32 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2021, 12:32 am IST
NMMTA underlined that curriculum of these subjects does need to be upgraded basis on advances made in these sciences
National Medical Commission excluding M. Sc graduates from teaching these subjects will severely affect their job prospects. (Representational Image/PTI)
 National Medical Commission excluding M. Sc graduates from teaching these subjects will severely affect their job prospects. (Representational Image/PTI)

HYDERABAD:  There is uproar over National Medical Commission (NMC) excluding M. Sc. graduates from the list of those who can teach non-clinical subjects like microbiology and pharmacology in medical colleges of the country.

Reacting to the exclusion, National M. Sc Medical Teachers Association (NMMTA) pointed out that the Education Department does recognise M. Sc graduates as being qualified for teaching microbiology and pharmacology in medical colleges.

 

But in its latest guidelines, NMC has excluded them from being qualified in teaching non-clinical subjects in medical institutions. NMMTA, however, underlined that curriculum of these subjects does need to be upgraded basis on advances made in these sciences.

Association president Dr. Sridhar Rao says, “In absence of a regulating scientific council, there have been variations in these courses with respect to mode of admissions, course duration and dissertation. The curriculum thus needs to be upgraded in keeping with changing times. Although UGC recognises these courses, the Education Ministry has done little to modify these courses for teaching in medical colleges. The courses thus need reform,” Dr. Sridhar stated.

 

He pointed out that there are more than 7,000 teachers teaching these courses. National Medical Commission excluding M. Sc graduates from teaching these subjects will severely affect their job prospects. NMMTA has already approached the Health Ministry taking objecting to guidelines issued by NMC in this regard.

The association president said scientists teaching non-clinical subjects, like basic and allied medical sciences, is common across the world. He demanded that the Health Ministry look into the matter immediately as it affects not only employment of post-graduates but also proper education of medical students.

 

...
Tags: national medical commission, exclusion of msc graduates from those eligible to teach microbiology pharmacology, national m. sc medical teachers association
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

AP government tableau depicted the five centuries old Lepakshi temple at Lepakshi in Anantapur district. —

Vijayanagar era highlighted during Delhi Republic Day parade

Some corporate companies like JiyoJyothi (now Maha Cement), apart from local YSRCP leaders, have taken up mining despite the fact that 12 leases have been suspended in the area a few years back. — DC Image

Blasting damages centuries’ old Yaganti temple

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan — DC Image

Governor gives credit to KCR for making drought-hit state into ‘Annapurna’

Farmers and people participate in the Parade for Farmers in Hyderabad rally from L B Nagar to Uppal, organised by All India Kishan Sangharsh Coordination committee on Tuesday. (DC Image/P.Surendra)

Hyderabad witnesses 10-km long parade against centre’s farm laws



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)

India in third position in scientific publications after China, US: DST

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixels)

National holidays still a dream of Chennai workmen

A file photo used for representational purposes only (Image source: Swapan Mahapatra/ PTI)

Former Union minister Kamal Morarka dies at 74

Morarka, who was born into a well-known business family, donned many hats — a successful businessman, cricket administrator who was the vice-president of the BCCI during Jagmohan Dalmia’s time, a minister in the Union cabinet, a wild life photographer and an organic farmer. — By arrangement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham