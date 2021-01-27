Uproar over NMC excluding M. Sc graduates from teaching non-clinical subjects

HYDERABAD: There is uproar over National Medical Commission (NMC) excluding M. Sc. graduates from the list of those who can teach non-clinical subjects like microbiology and pharmacology in medical colleges of the country.

Reacting to the exclusion, National M. Sc Medical Teachers Association (NMMTA) pointed out that the Education Department does recognise M. Sc graduates as being qualified for teaching microbiology and pharmacology in medical colleges.

But in its latest guidelines, NMC has excluded them from being qualified in teaching non-clinical subjects in medical institutions. NMMTA, however, underlined that curriculum of these subjects does need to be upgraded basis on advances made in these sciences.

Association president Dr. Sridhar Rao says, “In absence of a regulating scientific council, there have been variations in these courses with respect to mode of admissions, course duration and dissertation. The curriculum thus needs to be upgraded in keeping with changing times. Although UGC recognises these courses, the Education Ministry has done little to modify these courses for teaching in medical colleges. The courses thus need reform,” Dr. Sridhar stated.

He pointed out that there are more than 7,000 teachers teaching these courses. National Medical Commission excluding M. Sc graduates from teaching these subjects will severely affect their job prospects. NMMTA has already approached the Health Ministry taking objecting to guidelines issued by NMC in this regard.

The association president said scientists teaching non-clinical subjects, like basic and allied medical sciences, is common across the world. He demanded that the Health Ministry look into the matter immediately as it affects not only employment of post-graduates but also proper education of medical students.