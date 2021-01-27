Left parties hold farmer rallies with tractors

Farmers would not give up their stir until the central government withdrew the farm bills. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: The Communist parties and their allies held a protest rally with tractors here demanding cancellation of the three new agriculture laws. Farmers drove tractors and raised slogans against the three new laws as they held the protest on the BRTS Road.

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said a majority of people lived in villages and are dependent on agriculture but the BJP government needlessly brought forward three new agriculture laws that would benefit corporate companies and snatch away farmers’ livelihood. “Farmers are role models to the country as is proven through their rally in Delhi on Republic Day.”

Ramakrishna claimed that the assets of the top hundred wealthy in India are beyond one’s imagination, while the life’s struggle for the poor and the middle classes is worsening day-by-day, reflecting the growing economic disparities. The BJP government’s anti-farmer policies would add to this, he said.

Former MLC Jalli Wilson stressed on the need for continuing the fight against the new agriculture laws till their repeal. He hailed the farmers of AP coming forward to support the farmers’ protest in Delhi.

All India Kisan Sabha vice president Ravula Venkaiah alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to weaken the farmers' movement in the name of phase-wise talks but the farmers did not fall in that trap. He termed the three agriculture laws as ‘black laws’.

CPI Krishna district secretary Akkineni Vanaja, CPM senior leader Ch Babu Rao and others spoke.

Kisan rallies were taken out with tractors at various places in East Godavari district in support of the farmers’ agitation in Delhi. Rythu Sangham leaders and farmers took out rallies with tractors at Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Peddapuram. In Kakinada, the tractor rally started at Chidiga bridge after garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar by the Ryhtu Sangham president Tirumalasetty Nageswara Rao The National Flag was unfurled by farmer D. Surya Prakasa Rao.

Nageswara Rao said the farmers in New Delhi were staging a historical agitation. Prajanatya Mandali district president J. Srinivasa Rao said farmers would not give up their stir until the central government withdrew the farm bills.

At the Balaji Cheruvu centre, the CITU district president Ch. Rajkumar, G. Babirani, CPIM district president KS Srinivas, Duvva Seshababji and others were present. At Rajamahendravaram, a Kisan rally was organised by farmers and left organisations.