Latest: 147 new COVID cases, 1 death in Telangana

The total number of cases stood at 2,93,737 while recoveries were at 2,89,325
A health worker (L) inoculates a frontline staff with a Covid-19 vaccine at the KIMS hospital in Hyderabad on January 25, 2021. (AFP)
Hyderabad: Telangana registered 147 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to past 2.93 lakh while one related fatality pushed the toll to 1,593.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 32, followed by Karimnagar (12) and Karimnagar and Sangareddy with 9 each, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on January 26.

 

The total number of cases stood at 2,93,737 while recoveries were at 2,89,325. As many as 2,819 patients are under treatment and 16,486 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, over 77.28 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.07 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.49 per cent, while it was 96.9 per cent in the country.

