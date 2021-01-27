Nation Current Affairs 27 Jan 2021 Dentist falls ill af ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dentist falls ill after COVID-19 vaccination in AP

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2021, 3:22 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2021, 3:57 pm IST
She was having infection in urinary tract and liver while taking the vaccine shot on December 23
Covid vaccination in Andhra Pradesh, picture used for representational purposes only ( Image Source: DC Image )
 Covid vaccination in Andhra Pradesh, picture used for representational purposes only ( Image Source: DC Image )

Ongole : A woman dentist, who was administered COVID-19 vaccine a few days ago in a government hospital here, is critically ill and being treated at a corporate hospital in Chennai, a senior official of the health department said on Wednesday but ruled out vaccination being the cause.

P Ratnavali, district medical and health officer (DMHO) of Prakasam, said the dentist Dhana Lakshimi was having infection in urinary tract and liver while taking the vaccine shot on December 23 at the government general hospital here.

 

The DMHO said the dentist complained of fever after the vaccination and took some medicines.

"Her blood pressure dropped significantly and she was suffering from high fever on Tuesday. So she was shifted to Apollo Hospitals Chennai. Her condition is a bit critical," the DMHO told PTI.

Ratnavali said before being shifted to Chennai, the dentist was treated at a local private hospital where she was diagnosed with infections in kidney and liver and her condition cannot be attributed to the vaccination.

...
Tags: ongole
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Ongole


News
