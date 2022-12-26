  
TSERC to hold public hearings on proposed power tariff hike

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Dec 26, 2022, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2022, 12:45 pm IST
Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission will conduct public hearings on the proposed aggregate revenue requirement, true-up charges and fuel surcharges from consumers. (Representational image)
Hyderabad: Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) has decided to take public opinion by way of public hearings across the state on the proposed aggregate revenue requirement (ARR), true-up charges and fuel surcharges from consumers. If implemented, these proposals will mean that consumers will have to pay more for their electricity consumption.

Public hearings will be held in Hyderabad, Hanamkonda and Sircilla from February 20. Incidentally, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) and Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) did not propose any hike in power tariff for the 2023-24 financial year.  

However, the discoms submitted proposals for ARR to the tune of `54,058 crore for 2023-24 financial year. Shockingly, both proposed to collect true-up charges from 2016-17 to 2022-23 financial years. True up/down charges are the gap between the power supply, billed amount and actual collection. Fuel surcharge is levied, when coal prices escalate.

Following the amendment to TSERC norms, both discoms submitted proposals for ARR, true-up and fuel surcharge. The commission directed them to submit proposals before November 30 or pay penalty on a daily basis for the delay.

Cooperative electric supply society (CESS) will hold a public hearing on February 20 at Sircilla while TSNPDCL will conduct it two days later in Hanamkonda and TSSPDCL’s public hearing will be on February 24 in Hyderabad. TSERC will take the final call on power tariff, subsequently.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, TSERC chairman T. Sriranga Rao said that they had received 37 written complaints/suggestions and 183 direct complaints in last year’s public hearings. Customers should know their rights and raise objections/suggestions on finalization of power tariff, he said. Customers, industrialists, organizations, political parties and others are coming forward to express their views on power tariff, he explained.

Discom/CESS            Date                Time                                       Venue

CESS                          Feb. 20    10.30 am onward      Collectorate, Sircilla

TSNPDCL                  Feb. 22    10.30 am onwards    Collectorate, Hanamkonda

TSSPDCL                   Feb. 24    10.30 am onwards    TS Genco auditorium, Erragadda, Hyderabad

