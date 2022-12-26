  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 26 Dec 2022 Saidani-Ma tomb to b ...
Nation, In Other News

Saidani-Ma tomb to be restored soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Dec 26, 2022, 12:43 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2022, 7:27 am IST
The tomb, built in the 1880s by Nawab Abdul Haq Diler Jung in memory of his mother Saidani-Ma, carries Mughal and Qutb Shahi architecture styles. The main structure has a peeled-off onion-shaped dome with five intricately carved arches at the lower side on four sides, with fine ‘jaali’ work. — DC Image
 The tomb, built in the 1880s by Nawab Abdul Haq Diler Jung in memory of his mother Saidani-Ma, carries Mughal and Qutb Shahi architecture styles. The main structure has a peeled-off onion-shaped dome with five intricately carved arches at the lower side on four sides, with fine ‘jaali’ work. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: The Saidani-Ma tomb, a 19th-century state-protected heritage structure, that commuters would have seen on the road to Tank Bund in Secunderabad will get the long-awaited care and attention of the authorities.

MA&UD special chief secretary Arvind Kumar announced on Saturday that the tomb, located at Jeera in Bhoiguda, would be restored in the near future by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, following a visit to the monument which he noted had “stucco decoration and fretwork screens.”

The structure is in a dilapidated condition due to long years of neglect. The problem is also compounded due to encroachments. During a visit to the site on Saturday, this correspondent found that there were workshops and a flooring shop on the right side of the entrance to the tomb.

The tomb, built in the 1880s by Nawab Abdul Haq Diler Jung in memory of his mother Saidani-Ma, carries Mughal and Qutb Shahi architecture styles. The main structure has a peeled-off onion-shaped dome with five intricately carved arches at the lower side on four sides, with fine ‘jaali’ work. 

The tomb lies underground, at the base of the dome, and is not open to the public. The structure also has the tomb of Nawab Diler Jung, the son of Saidanima, and a Muslim graveyard at the rear.

The move to restore the Saidani-Ma tomb comes on the heels of the HMDA restoring the Bansilal Step Well, and undertaking work on the Sardar Mahal and Murgi Chowk.

...
Tags: saidani-ma tomb, aga khan trust for culture, nawab diler jung, bansilal step well
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 26 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Security forces carried out a major defence infrastructure revamp including creation of ramps for army tanks and strengthening of BSF bunkers along border with Pakistan. (PTI Photo)

Defence infra, BSF bunkers upgraded at Pakistan border

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

India, at 75, created 'special place' for itself in world: PM Modi

The complainant had alleged that the petitioner sold two office units in Sandhya Techno-1, but later encroached on the same after joining hands with Incredible India Projects Pvt Ltd. — DC Image

Cops ask High Court to pave the way for realtor’s arrest

While the city lakes are shrinking at an alarming rate, the government is yet to appoint a special commission for their protection in areas within the Outer Ring Road. — Representational Image/DC

Lakes shrink in city as state delays appointment of special commissioner



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTT for the week ending December 23

Lily Collins returns as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris’ as the third season drops this week on Netflix on December 21. (Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

KCR likely to avoid meeting President Murmu

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed officials to collaborate and prepare for the President's visit. He directed the GHMC commissioner and the CEO of the Cantonment Board to take up road repair works and barricading so that traffic to the Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolaram, flows smoothly. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

HAML to fast track Hyderabad Airport Metro

The Airport Metro Biodiversity Junction station will be built to facilitate the integration of the future BHEL-Lakdikapul Metro corridor station. (Representative photo / DC)

Pakistan issues 96 visas to Indian pilgrims

Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. (Representational Image)

Unions give ultimatum to Andhra government on pending salaries

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with employees union leaders Bandi Srinivasa Rao, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and others at the camp office. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Telangana employee unions welcome KCR's assurance on OPS

Telangana Udyogula Sangham president Padmachary said that CPS employees and their family members were facing mental agony as there will be no social security for them under CPS unlike OPS. Fluctuations in the stock market will impact their returns as the funds will be invested in stock markets. (Representational Image: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->