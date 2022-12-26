Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, several former PMs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi and several former prime ministers including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, here on Monday morning.

He visited Veer Bhumi, Shakti Sthal and Shanti Van, the memorials of former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

He paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal.

Rahul Gandhi also visited Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, and Vijay Ghat, the memorial of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The Congress leader had initially planned to pay homage to the former prime ministers on Saturday after his Bharat Jodo Yatra march but later rescheduled it to Monday morning.