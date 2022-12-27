Airport Metro papers move at top speed

HAML has invited bids for clearing and marking RoW from MindSpace junction to My Home Avatar at Narsingi at a cost of Rs 95 lakh. (Representative image/DC)

HYDERABAD: Paperwork for the Airport Express Metro (AEM) project, for which Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had laid the foundation stone on December 9, has been progressing at a brisk pace.

After inviting a request for proposals (RFQ) to appoint an engineering consultant to execute Corridor 4 to connect Raidurg and the Shamshabad airport (RGIA), after the extension of Corridor 3 from Mindspace to Raidurg, Hyderabad Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) has invited bids for clearing vegetation and marking right of way (RoW). The successful bidder would not be allowed to chop trees.

HAML has invited bids for clearing and marking RoW from MindSpace junction to My Home Avatar at Narsingi at a cost of Rs 95 lakh; from Rajiv Gruhakalpa to the Bengaluru highway at Rs 75 lakh; from Chevella road to Musi river, Rajendranagar at Rs 90 lakh, RoW from Shamshabad junction to RGIA Rs 98 lakh; from Raj Pushpa Apartment, Narsingi, to TSPA Rs 80 lakh and from ORR exit in Rajendranagar to Shivam Road at Rs 86 lakh.

After this, HAML would embark on identifying station locations and integration with other public transport systems, including phase I Metro Rail corridors, review of proposals relating to multi-modal integration, non-fare revenue generation proposals, review of suggested structures and system, reassessment of travel demand and review of project implementation strategy.

HAML managing director N.V.S. Reddy told Deccan Chronicle that only shrubs and vegetation along the stretch would be cleared. He said that there was no need to fell trees as land was available on the route. He said that the once the bids were finalised, consultants would be asked to finish the project within three months.

Later the nodal agency would ask the general consultant (GC) to send their proposals after visiting the project site and taking stock of the conditions at the site, traffic, location, surroundings, climate, access and availability of drawings.