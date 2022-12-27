  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 26 Dec 2022 Covid testing remain ...
Nation, In Other News

Covid testing remains low in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 27, 2022, 12:58 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2022, 8:14 am IST
The highest number of tests at 5,174 was on December 22. (Representational image: PTI)
 The highest number of tests at 5,174 was on December 22. (Representational image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: In spite of the Centre directing all states to focus on ramping up testing for Covid, there has not been any substantial increase in Telangana.

The operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy in the context of Covid-19 issued by the Union health ministry in June call for early detection, isolation, testing, and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases.

Even to carry out genome sequencing, a high number of samples are needed in order to detect new variants.

On December 20, when the Centre issued a nationwide alert over the surge in China, South Korea, Japan, USA and Brazil, 4,654 tests were conducted in Telangana. Since then, the number has remained in the 4,000-5,000 range. The highest number of tests at 5,174 was on December 22, a far cry from the daily 10,000-test target of the state health department.

In contrast, during Covid waves or even later when there was a surge of cases, the number of tests conducted was far more. On August 24, 24,113 tests were conducted in the state, according to the Covid bulletin issued by the health department.

In August too, the Centre had written to Telangana and six other states criticising them for conducting less than desired tests. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that testing was low in 12 districts of the state and suggested a slew of measures.

The onus of getting tested lies not just with the government, but with the people also said general physician Dr K. Shivaraj adding that citizens have been ignoring Covid norms and getting tests.

“But now, people, especially those at high risk, should get tested for Covid if they have a cough, cold or fever. In addition to this, children should also be tested, especially because we still don’t know how they are affected by Covid, as not many were infected earlier.”

...
Tags: covid testing, covid testing in telangana, telangana news, covid surge in india
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Five foreigners test positive for COVID-19 in Bodh Gaya
PM Modi on Covid-19 cases rising in many countries, asked people to take precautions
Hyderabad basks in Yuletide spirit after Covid gap

Latest From Nation

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)

Despite earlier clean chit, CBI reopens Lalu rail scam case

An isolation ward for COVID-19 patients is prepared in view of rising cases of coronavirus in some countries, in Kanpur, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

Mock drills across India today on hospitals' COVID readiness

BRS-supported candidates swept the CESS director poll post results, with 14 candidates supported by the ruling party securing wins against 15 vacant posts. (Representational image: PTI)

BRS-backed candidates sweep CESS polls

Party president J.P. Nadda will hold a virtual meet with 35,000-odd booth-level presidents and do “marganirdesan” or provide them a plan of action. (DC)

BJP survey data ready for booth-level leaders



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)

Paper leak leads to cancellation of teachers recruitment exam in Rajasthan; 44 held

The paper leak gang had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh from each candidate for illegally providing them the questionnaire for the second-grade teachers' recruitment test. (Representational Image)

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

Karnataka makes masks compulsory during New Year celebrations

Health minister Dr. K Sudhakar appealed to senior citizens, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children to avoid crowded places. (Representational Image/AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->