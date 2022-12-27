  
 BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Contempt proceedings against advocate for comments against judge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 27, 2022, 12:51 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2022, 8:35 am IST
 Telangana High Court (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against a practising advocate of the High Court. B. Balmukunda Rao, who was arguing a case in the High Court, quoted several judgments of the apex court and the High Court. A single judge refused to go through the judgments. Aggrieved by the same, the advocate sent the judge a notice. He alleged that the judge had disrespected him by refusing to go through the judgments and asking unwarranted questions as directed by other counsels during the course of hearing. Balmukunda Rao sought a response within one week from the judge and failing which, he said, he would take appropriate action against the judge.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the advocate questioning a judge through a legal notice, the bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy ordered contempt proceedings against Balmukunda Rao. The matter would be heard on January 30.

