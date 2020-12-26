Traffic cops resume drive against drunk driving

Traffic police in the city is getting set to conduct road checks against the ‘drunk and drive’ (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: As New Year parties are lining up, the traffic police in the city is also getting set – ready to conduct road checks against the ‘drunk and drive’ menace of the season. The checks were almost nil during the past months plagued by coronavirus, and the uptick in public activities now will escalate in the coming days.

Starting Friday, the checks here will be done every night until the night of December 31.

"We will ensure that the public is not put in harm's way by using old straws for the breathalyser tests," traffic ACP Anil Kumar told Deccan Chronicle. "We will check one vehicle at a time and crowd formation will be avoided."