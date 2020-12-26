Nation Other News 26 Dec 2020 Traffic cops resume ...
Traffic cops resume drive against drunk driving

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T.S.S. SIDDHARTH
Published Dec 26, 2020, 4:28 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2020, 11:16 am IST
Starting Friday, the checks will be done every night until the night of December 31
Traffic police in the city is getting set to conduct road checks against the ‘drunk and drive’ (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: As New Year parties are lining up, the traffic police in the city is also getting set – ready to conduct road checks against the ‘drunk and drive’ menace of the season. The checks were almost nil during the past months plagued by coronavirus, and the uptick in public activities now will escalate in the coming days.

Starting Friday, the checks here will be done every night until the night of December 31.

 

"We will ensure that the public is not put in harm's way by using old straws for the breathalyser tests," traffic ACP Anil Kumar told Deccan Chronicle. "We will check one vehicle at a time and crowd formation will be avoided."

Tags: drunk and drive, hyderabad police, new year parties
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


