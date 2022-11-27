Traffic diversions gridlock key JH, BH roads

Traffic police joint commissioner A.V. Ranganath said that slight changes will be made on a daily basis as part of the trials, for smooth traffic flow. (DC Image/S Surender Reddy)

HYDERABAD: The second day of traffic diversion trials to decongest the junction at Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 threw vehicular movement out of gear yet again on the busy roads connecting Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, MLA Colony and Jubilee Hills checkpost during peak traffic hours on Saturday morning.

Later in the day, traffic police joint commissioner A.V. Ranganath said that slight changes will be made on a daily basis as part of the trials, for smooth traffic flow.

Ranganath said in a tweet said that the city police reviewed slightly modified traffic plans for Jubilee Hills. He said he interacted with Jubilee Hills ACP (traffic), SHOs and Sis, but no further details of changes were released.

Traffic jams were reported on roads leading from Banjara Hills Road No. 12 to Filmnagar, MLA Colony, Tolichowki and Shaikpet, due to bottlenecks. Similarly, roads leading from Jubilee Hills checkpost to Gachibowli and Durgam Cheruvu were gridlocked as the right turn towards Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 was blocked.

“I found a barricade not allowing me to take a right turn towards Jubilee Hills Road No. 45. I was in a traffic jam for almost 45 minutes and it took me another hour to reach my workplace,” T. Shalini, a private employee, said.

Problems compounded as the road from Pension Office to Apollo Hospital, connecting the Jubilee Hills checkpost, is only about 40 feet wide, with a divider also taking up additional space.

“Due to traffic jams I decided to take a shortcut through Singarakunta and Gowrishankarnagar. Road No. 12 is very narrow and steep, making commute difficult for motorcyclists, but I was not allowed and the police advised me to take a left turn from MLA Colony, Filmnagar and another U-turn or, instead, go through the internal roads of Gowrishankarnagar and Singarakunta slums, and Nandinagar Road Number 14 via Krishnanagar to reach my destination,” G. Srinivas, a government employee, said.

K. Vinod Kumar, the Jubilee Hills traffic inspector, said that signals till Bharatiya Vidhya Bhavan on Road No. 12 and Road No. 45 of Jubilee Hills were left on green mode for free flow of traffic.

“Earlier, with signals on, there were frequent traffic congestions on these roads. We are sure it may take a few more days as some commuters complained that they were still not aware about the diversion,” Kumar said.

He said that senior officials decided on the diversions after studying the scenario and that the situation will normalise shortly.