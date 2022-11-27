  
Nation Current Affairs 26 Nov 2022 Good response to ele ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Good response to electoral special summary revision

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Nov 27, 2022, 12:15 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2022, 7:45 am IST
The special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls began across 34,891 polling stations in the state on Saturday.
 The special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls began across 34,891 polling stations in the state on Saturday.

HYDERABAD: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said that nearly 50,000 applications were made on Saturday, the first day of the two-day special campaign for special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls.

The exercise began across 34,891 polling stations in the state on Saturday.  Booth level officers (BLOs) with Form 6, 6A, 7, 8 and Form 6B applications are participating in the drive from 10 am. The second special campaign will be conducted on December 3 and 4, he added.

He said the response on the first day was  due to the systematic voters' education and electoral participation (SVEEP). Special emphasis is on enrollment of first time voters, people with disabilities and transgenders, he said.

The CEO visited a few polling stations here while the joint CEO made it to polling stations in Mulug and Bhupalpally districts and interacted with BLOs.

Vikas Raj said that election literacy clubs (ELC) had been formed in 1,700 colleges. Campus ambassadors will help enroll all those who will turn 18 next year.

Meanwhile, ECI has appointed districts' e-roll observers to oversee activities of the ongoing SSR, he said.

Vikas Raj urged all eligible electors to get enrolled either on www.nvsp.in or visiting BLOS during the special campaign.

Tags: chief electoral officer, chief electoral officer vikas raj, bhupalapally district, election literacy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


