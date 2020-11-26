The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, In Other News

Anantapur on alert after cyclone threat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 26, 2020, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2020, 1:19 pm IST
Heavy rains along with whirlwinds can damage tanks, canals and outstanding horticulture orchards of papaya, betel nut, banana crops
All ward volunteers and gram sachivalayam staff were asked to alert people in their jurisdictions over adverse impact of the cyclone
ANANTAPUR: The district administration sounded an alert to avoid heavy damages from the impact of Cyclone Nivar. Collector Gandham Chandrudu directed district and mandal level teams to act fast and concentrate on minor irrigation tanks and horticulture orchards.

In the view of the high alert about heavy rains, Chandrudu directed the mandal officials to take steps that reduce or avoid damages.

 

Heavy rains along with whirlwinds can damage tanks, canals and outstanding horticulture orchards of papaya, betel nut, banana, sweet orange and other crops.

All ward volunteers and gram sachivalayam staff were asked to alert people in their jurisdictions over adverse impact of the cyclone, the collector said and added that revenue and housing departments were asked to shift people staying in huts to nearby schools and community halls.

“We noticed that many irrigation tanks would bear losses and directed the minor irrigation department to concentrate on strengthening bunds of tanks”, he said.

 

He further said that a control room was opened at the Collectorate to assist people.

Similarly, Anantapur SP Satya Esubabu formed special teams to tackle all exigencies. The teams have been deputed to various parts of the district.

