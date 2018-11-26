Remembering the Mumbai terror attacks, byte by byte

Phil Smith files his copies from the streets of South Mumbai covering the terror attacks a decade ago. At that time he was editor - South Asia of Reuters.

This article has been contributed by freelance journalist Ruchira Singh.

On the 10th anniversary of the most-horrific attack on India, my mind goes back to that dark night of November 26, 2008 when terrorists killed over 200 people in South Mumbai.

Both new and old media went into a frenzy reporting on what was the top news of the world. People's tweets transmitted the horror of the attacks and were also blamed for interference with the rescue operations by giving the terrorists information about the hostages.

One of the first international stories produced by traditional media was from the company I worked for -- Reuters. The story behind the coverage – the way it was handled – represented leadership, ethics, courage, correct news judgement and speed in reporting.

On that fateful night, Reuters editor – South Asia Phil Smith heard ‘cracker’ sounds just as he was retiring for the day. Something seemed odd about them so he set out to investigate from his home in Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai.

It was a path of rampage. Windows riddled with bullets, a mangled vehicle, police barricades. He was treading on the path terrorists had taken just a little while earlier. As he went up the Colaba Causeway and came up to Leopold Café, the path was awash with blood.

The blood trail ended at Taj Mahal Hotel and what was happening inside was a gigantic act of terror. Grenades exploded, gunfire rat-a-tatted. Phil took his position on the street outside even as sprays of bullets came out of the windows and started to report on it on his cell phone.

Update on update, all capturing the horror, the emotions, the minute details of what was happening kept hitting the 'wires' and fed the international audience. These were balanced and straight stories. Facts as observed and quotes as given. Nothing played up or down.

The horror stretched on and it became a day and night story going on for days. Phil kept reporting from the streets going home for just a few winks. Bullet-proof vest and helmet arrived from office. Water and biscuits came from kind citizens. Where were his reporters?

None of the 25 or so reporters of the Mumbai office could be asked to report on the terror attacks as they had not undergone the Reuters Hostile Environment training being economic journalists. Among the many training modules, this was for photo journalists and political reporters.

The single political reporter was away and flights were disrupted which meant reinforcements took time to arrive. So 25 odd reporters worked from home or wherever they were while the editor rolled up his sleeves and did the ground job.

Meanwhile, one of the reporters got shot at while having drinks with his friends at Leopold Café where the terrorists had rained bullets. His back towards the street, he remembered seeing his table fly off with the impact of the attack. A bullet hit the wall, deflected and hit this reporter.

No taxi stopped for him. No one wanted anything to do with a bleeding man. With some difficulty, he managed to reach St George hospital with the help of a good Samaritan and a call was made to the Reuters bureau chief Charlotte Cooper.

By that time it was fairly known that foreigners were specially being targetted. Still, Charlotte with her husband Peter set out to locate the injured reporter ducking every now and then to hide the fact they were foreigners.

When they found him at the hospital and knew he would be fine, Charlotte started calling in her inputs – first-hand account of what she saw, who she spoke to and what they said. With so many dazed and bleeding victims around, she and Peter calmed them and handed them bottles of water they had.

A whole team worked on this story from different locations adding requisite facts, government statements, comments and context turning the coverage into a complete story. That was the news drill and come what may – a normal day or a chaotic, war-like one, the drill remained the same.

So many boxes had to be ticked. It had to be accurate, lest there were complaints pointing out errors from the parties in the story or the government. It had to be legally sound lest there were lawsuits on tarnishing reputations. It had to be ethical as staff safety was equally important.

It had to be sensitive as it involved victims and their loved ones. It had to be fast to serve its subscribers well what with fierce competition in the media.

A gargantuan exercise that was!