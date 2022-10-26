Devastating LPG cylinder explosion kills one, injures 7

Crime Scene officials inspect the site of a cylinder blast at Secunderabad in Hyderabad district, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. At least one person died and nine others injured in the blast. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: A massive LPG cylinder explosion, as a result of a leak, tore through two buildings in Chilkalguda's densely populated Doodh Bhavi neighbourhood, killing one person and injuring seven others, including a 13-year-old girl and her parents.

The explosion took place while the inmates were cooking killing their neighbour Bejjanki Narayana Swamy, 50, a seucirty guard, and injuring at least seven others, according to the police.

At around 8.45 am, as Saleema was cooking, the explosion took place, destroying their home, two portions, one each on the left and right, as well as three additional portions on the ground floor of the building across the street, the police said.

Narayana Swamy was killed when he was crushed by the explosion's rubble and his wife Padma suffered injuries. Jaffer and Saleema are battling for their lives in a private hospital, while injured neighbours Srinivas, 45, Sailaja, 38, and Sanjana, 13, as well as Narsingha Rao, 50, and his son Prasanth, 25, are under observation in the same facility.

A neighbour claimed that the explosion was so powerful that a refrigerator from Jaffar's home shattered the walls of their home, flew through the air, and landed on the walls of a house across the street.

"We are looking from all possible angles. The CLUES team went to the location and collected samples, which they will send for forensic examination,” N. Sudhir, ACP Gopalapuram, told Deccan Chronicle.