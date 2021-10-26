Nation Other News 26 Oct 2021 Junior doctors stage ...
Junior doctors stage protest at Osmania Hospital after ceiling fan falls on colleague

ANI
Published Oct 26, 2021, 6:43 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2021, 6:43 pm IST
Doctors alleged the government was negligent in taking care of the building and submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent
Junior doctors protesting by wearing helmets while attending duties. (Twitter: @BaluPulipaka)
 Junior doctors protesting by wearing helmets while attending duties. (Twitter: @BaluPulipaka)

Hyderabad: Junior doctors of Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday staged a silent protest on the hospital premises, after a female duty doctor on Monday was injured when a ceiling fan fell on her head in the hospital.

The duty doctor was in the dermatology department when she got the head injury. She was immediately admitted into the same hospital for treatment.

 

Further, the junior doctors protested in a unique way by wearing helmets while attending duties.

Doctors alleged the government was negligent in taking care of the building and submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent to look into the matter.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


